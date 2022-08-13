“There is no reason why anyone would want a computer in their home.”
Ken Olson - 1977
There is a photograph possibly still in existence of a young man. He is wearing pink hip-hugger pants that flare out into what was then called bell bottoms. Add a paisley shirt worn open enough to expose his chest hairs (possibly were two or three of them at the time). The chain made of fool’s gold added to the mystique and possibly was dangling a Puka shell necklace.
Who could ever forget the platform dress shows that allowed an extra 1.5 to 2-inch additional height.
I am so glad that in the ‘70s we did not have social media with which to record our fashion faux pas.
How does one know if they should attend the ‘70s party planned for Saturday, Sept. 24? Did you own a pet rock? Was an Atari game featuring Pong ever present to entertain at a family gathering? Did you brag about Dick Clark’s American Bandstand but secretly watched Don Cornelius’s Soul Train to learn how to dance?
If you owned and ever wore a corduroy suit to Sunday School in August, you are borderline.
Those of us who came of age in the ‘70s were slipped in between the ‘60’s social turmoil and hippie movement and the ‘80’s “me” generation. I like to think of us a bit nerdy and naïve; however, I refer to us as the “good kids.”
Sandy Kelley Flatt and the JHS Class of 1977 Reunion Committee — Laura Johnson Amos, Cheri Gray, Peggy Long Hardaway, Lynn Stewart Howerton, Kyra Khuri Lewis, Nancy Marra Molnar, Warren Sellers — decided to have a class reunion with a kicker. Why not open the evening up to make it an all ‘70s night? The real occasion started out as their JHS Class of 1977 45th Class Reunion.
Those of us who graduated in the ‘70s realize more each reunion the remaining class sizes get a bit smaller due to attrition. Many kids, regardless of their graduating year, knew older and younger students. While some of it is classic reunion, the invitation flyer opens this reunion to any Jeff High grad from 1970-1979. It will serve as a night of a real live That ‘70s Show.
Speaking of ‘70s icons, was there any place more iconic than the Jeffersonville Elks Club? Most of you are aware of the tragic fire that leveled the famed Elks Club Clubhouse. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the newly rebuilt Elk Run Golf Club will use the ‘70s reunion to host its very first social event.
Social hours will be from 3-5 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. The most popular live local band, The Crashers, will entertain from 5-7 p.m. An open Cash Bar will be available throughout the evening, and Kyra has lined up cash food trucks to be available for dining. The line-up includes Bert’s Quality Provisions, Fistful of Tacos and Jet’s Pizza.
It will be an evening of Saturday Night Fever revisited. The reunion committee welcomes any attendee to dress in your best ‘70s high fashion.
The pre-sale period for reservations is underway. Checks can be mailed to Sandy Kelley Flatt by Sept. 15, 2022. Make checks payable to Sandy Kelley Flatt for $30, mail to 1919 State St. Suite 208, New Albany, IN 47150 and please write in the memo space your name and graduating class year. You can also pay the $30 per person reservation by sending $30 to Venmo, (or use the Venmo QR Code on the flyer available on Facebook) with name and class @SANDYKELLEYFLATT.
There is a limited number of tickets available. If space is available, tickets can be purchased for $35 per person at the door on the evening of September 24, 2022.
There will be donation opportunities accepted (and advertised) for anyone who would like to help the cause, two raffle items and 50/50 drawing throughout the evening as the committee hopes to have funds to donate to the JHS Alumni Scholarship Fund from the ‘Celebrating the ‘70s’ attendees.
I would also like to invite JHS teachers, principals, coaches, and anyone else to get your tickets and come hang out with the ‘cool kids.’
If anyone still has that infamous photograph of me, (which I described in the beginning paragraph), I will gladly trade it for a free drink. But you have to promise there are no negatives still out there floating around. Where can I find a pair of orthopedic platform shoes and a Puka shell necklace today?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.