“Ask five economists and you will get five different answers- six if one went to Harvard!”
Edgar Fiedler
How many economists does it take to change a lightbulb? It depends on how many economists you can get to agree that the lightbulb needs to be changed, how to change it, and whether you think it needs to be changed, or whose performance will improve left on its own.
I have studied economics during three different times in my life. I took it in high school, college, and when I had to study it at the master’s level during my CPCU insurance certification while in the work world. Economics is kind of a weird “science” as overall I tend to think of it more as an art form with analyzing data and estimating from the gut feeling.
I have been researching and trying to learn about what economists think about the U.S. and world economy lately. I haven’t been this confused since I tried to read Dr. Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief Survey of the Universe”. That was the book in which he dumbed down astrophysics and science to the point where the average genius could understand it. I found out within just a few chapters of Hawking’s book that I was below average genius!
In reading about economists, I found an organization that ranks economists, and each has a numerical raw score.
The Top 5 are.
1. James J Heckman of the Department of Economics at the University of Chicago- 3.41
2. Andrei Schleifer an economics Professor Harvard University- 3.82
3. Daron Acemoglu at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-5.72
4. Joseph E. Stiglitz from Graduate School of Business, Columbia, University- 6.37
5. David E Card at University of California- Berkley- 8.68
I found it amusing that as I was typing in the word economists with a typo, autocorrect gave me as an option the word egomaniacs!
Fortune Magazine recently printed results of an amalgamation of many such renowned economists and I thought I would summarize the results of a survey of 49 U.S macroeconomics experts conducted in June. A recession occurs in one identification when the National Bureau of Economics Research identifies a significant decline in activity lasting over an extended period of time, usually thought to be two consecutive fiscal quarters. For the yeoman that means economic growth going down for a consecutive six months.
Nearly 70% of the economists believe that call will be made in mid-2023. Thirty-eight percent believe it will be in the first two quarters of next year, and 30% forecasting the second half of that time frame.
One economist believes a recession will be called this year, and 30% believe an economic contraction will not happen until 2024.
Almost a quarter believe that high consumer spending through inflation is the most important factor in limiting losses and improving the chances of a mild recession. However, the biggest factor could be the U.S. housing market which, if it remains hot, could steer the economy away from a bad recession and cushion the blow.
Betsey Stevenson in an interview in The Harvard Gazette still remains somewhat optimistic that a recession is not inevitable. She cited how strong businesses have remained, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to slow demand (though not slow enough to exactly meet the current supply shortage inventories), and somehow infusing the labor market with a flow of migrant labor. One variable is, as she points out, supply is not responding to demand as it has in past periods of recovery.
To further the prognostications and mixed opinions some economists believe we are already in a recession, and some believe we might have topped out and are on our way back to normalization. Estimates are that a second consecutive quarter of economic growth will be recorded. The answer will be the Feds response to high inflation and low unemployment where traditionally a hawkish approach will hasten a recession to bring the economy back into normal balance.
There is some thought that no recession will occur. UBS has issued a base forecast of no recession. Mark Zandi is the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics and also currently is of the thought that a recession is unlikely.
So, there you have it from the world’s most foremost economists; we are currently in a recession and digging out, there will be a recession in the first half of 2023, or there will be a recission in the latter half of next year, or there will be no recession at all.
I am glad to have used this week’s column to clear things up for you.
