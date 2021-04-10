“You don’t stop laughing when you grow old. You grow old when you stop laughing.”
George Bernard Shaw
A man reaches a certain point in his life. I say a man because I would never even suggest speaking for a woman. Because I am a man. You know, Women are from Venus — and men do not really care! For a man Fifty Shades of Gray meant watching old football games on black and white television sets. If we had a feminine side, we might not ever leave the house.
I do not actually ever like to type my age because 1. I do not believe I can be this old, and 2. It might scare off the younger chicks!
Let us just say I am still very far away from 100 years old, but closer than I am to being 1 year old!
In my lifetime I have personally witnessed the birth of Civil Rights for Black Americans, computers being produced for public consumption, and the invention of the Hula Hoop. It was all the rage when I was like 5 years old. Caused more back injuries than rear-end collisions.
I have two sisters relatively close to my age. One a little bit older and another a few years younger. I have personally witnessed through their lives and personal experiences misogyny, gender bias, and unbelievably obvious job discrimination because of their sex. My now 86-year-old mother experienced all of them as a front-line production worker, but does not acknowledge it because it was just the norm back then. She was very grateful to have a good-paying job to feed her kids. And compared to what men made, it was not even good paying.
I might make a private sexist joke or two among fiends because I like to laugh. I will still bet you will never know a man that has more respect for women than I do in your lifetime. A tie — maybe. I love my sisters and mother.
I am probably the most immature man my age you will ever meet. That is intentional. My plan is to never act my age, which of course is theoretically impossible to act an age that you have never been before the moment that you are that age. I will stop for a dramatic pause while you re-read and get the full meaning and depth of that statement.
I cannot predict my future; I am no Nostradoddus!
People my age play little mind games with us. If you are of a certain age you will probably picture yourself in life’s plan 10 years from now; 15 years from now; and so on. At my age I try not to picture myself more than 2-3 weeks out. I mean some people at my exact age were literally just months away from adult diapers and did not know it. I do not ever want to know it.
I do not want this discussion to be dark and macabre. In a usual day I am anything but that. However, I know that I occasionally have a “senior moment.”
Merriam-Webster defines senior moment as “an instance of momentary forgetfulness or confusion that is attributed to the aging process.”
I know I have them every now and then.
Jeff Dunham’s dummy Walter has a line about his wife and how she aged. “You know how some people age like fine wine. My wife aged like milk!” I think I am aging like one of those packets of rice in your kitchen pantry.
One of my Doddisms, i.e., philosophies of life, is simply life is not always to be enjoyed but is always to be endured. Like a Timex watch (kids asks your grandpa) it takes a licking but just keeps on ticking.
At one time in my younger days, I am certain that in some ways I loathed old people. Now I am dangerously close to being one. Oh, the irony of life!
I am trying so hard not to lose that young spirit about life that young people should have. Life is a test for which you cannot study. And it is never pass or fail. It is like an essay quiz which you will never finish. It is someone else who will write the final two words: The End!
I have several past and present role models. Dale Orem, Teddy Throckmorton, Harold Goodlett Sr. and Tom Lindley immediately come to mind. Dale still is ageless; the others remained open-minded and relevant throughout their life. I do believe that everyone ages, but some people never really get old.
I hope to continue to laugh at tasteless and politically incorrect humor. I find that the very funniest kind.
I hope to never be jealous or envious of young people living what as my best buddy Shelby always says, “Live your best life!” Every dog has its day. And this old hound dog had way more than his share of successful hunts!
And finally, I hope to be what the late George Burns sang about so eloquently and with so much insight into his 100 years of living “Young at Heart.”
I do hope in 10 years from now we all are still meeting every week in this same column space. And I hope that you are still enjoying it just a fraction of what I do.
