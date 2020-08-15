“You can’t handle the truth!”
— Jack Nicholson as Colonel Nathan R Jessup
I have never really been much of a fan of crusaders and do-gooders. I usually find them a disgusting and irritating lot of people. And then a funny thing happened. I became one of them.
Two memes posted on my Facebook wall got me pretty fired up. One was of a very beloved American acting icon where the meme indicated he had suddenly gotten citizenship in another country due to his involvement in child porn. When I inquired if there was news I had not heard, the reply from the person who posted it was they thought it was funny and they post things they think are funny.
A second involved one of the top 10 richest billionaires in the world. The meme indicated he had flown on Epstein’s jet and linked him to the child sex scandal. Of course, there is no documentation or allegation of that ever happening.
Lies in the form of memes are so often overwhelmingly stupid that I cannot believe anyone believes they are true. On many occasions I have seen a meme I knew from earlier research to be false that was posted. The next thing you know there are several people discussing the lie like it was true and often stating it verified what they always thought of the subject of the lie.
I spend at least 25% of my time on Facebook researching memes that I find hard to believe. The most interesting thing is that very few people thank me and apologize for posting a falsehood. Often, they get angry with me. The most common response includes something like, “I only re-posted it.”
So, repeating a lie is not as bad as telling the lie originally?
Why would otherwise good, hard-working, honest people whom you would suspect to have some level if integrity continue to post false things on a public forum? I don’t have the answer.
I do know in my case, personally, I have a Facebook personality almost completely polar to my personality in person. Social media seems to somehow allow us our own personal space to exercise inner demons. Conversations on Facebook get carried out to a level of passion and emotion exponentially enhanced that most of us would either stop early on or never even engage in with a stranger.
Simple courtesy if often missing in Facebook exchanges. I admit my guilt in this exercise of opinion as much as I criticize others. The real issue for me about false information routinely posted on social media is multi-faceted.
Russia and Iran have “troll farms.” They generate memes and tweets on Twitter to intentionally spread falsehoods to the American public to influence our elections and to widen the already considerable divided among Americans. One news report I read from 2018 stated that Twitter had released over 9 million tweets from one Russian propaganda group.
Secondly, I do not think because someone is famous or a political figure that it is OK to spread lies about them personally. In almost any other form of publishing this would be covered under liable laws such as if the News and Tribune defamed someone in print. The laws have certainly not caught up with the new technology of social media.
Most importantly, to me, is that people who believe lies and mistruths to be truth make for a less informed and more ignorant culture. When it comes to voting for politicians, I am positive many voters have been unduly influenced by postings that have not one word of truth.
When governments do it, we call it propaganda. When regular people do it, there is no polite or official term for lying. Whether you post the original lie or simply repost it — you are publicly spreading a lie.
As I constantly remind people — it takes somewhere between 3 and 5 seconds to fact-check a meme before reposting it.
Facebook is the newest form of National Enquirer tabloid sensationalism. Or to quote your president and mine, posting something that is totally false is just a form of “Fake news!”
