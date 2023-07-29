“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.” — Mark Twain
Tony was our IT guy at the courthouse. His accent was a combination of Crocodile Dundee and Hugh Jackman. He was kind of a regular bloke to put it in Australian lingo. A real decent fellow. Tony used to give me the same advice when I encountered a computer issue.
“Hey, mate. Did you reboot it?” You know turn it off and start it again. And hey, upon more than one occasion that advice solved the problem. I don’t actually remember if he called me “mate.” But I am sure his Crocodile Dundee accent was very obvious.
One day as he was installing those kinds of things that IT guys routinely install on employee computers, we started discussing his experiences in America. We started talking about things that were different in America from his Aussie homeland. I asked him when he came to America what was his most favorite thing about being here. His excitingly simple answer kind of confused me.
“Free refills!”
“What do you mean?” I inquired.
He explained that in most other countries drink refills were not common and that every time you got a drink you had to pay full price. Tony then talked about how he would go out to eat and drink glass after glass of free refills until he could hold no more liquid. Another aside in regard to public drinking is the uniqueness of ice water. Most countries serve both water and beer at room temperature.
Free drink refills are uniquely American along with other cultural norms that we simply take for granted every day. That got me to thinking about other uniquely American cultural things that we have and do.
When dining out in many European countries the very American act of tipping the servers is not common. Restaurant workers are paid a fair wage and no tipping is necessary or expected. While European diners might decide to tip above and beyond the often times built in servers charge for the dining bill, in countries like Japan tipping would be considered an insult. Other countries where one should never tip are China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.
Another common thing a traveler might notice is that in many countries the amount of tax is included in the menu and sales price up front.
Most of us wear shoes around the house. However, in many places around the world this custom would be considered disrespectful, rude or barbaric. In most of Asia, Eastern Europe, or the Middle East, it would be disrespectful to the host not to leave your shoes at the door before entering a home.
Were you to fill out any type of business or government form in many other countries you should be aware of how they date things. While we customarily use the month, day, and the year in filling in a date, many countries list the day first, followed by the month and then year. For example, 10, 17, 1955, would be written as; 17/10, 1955.
Most confusing to foreign travelers who come here is probably our system of measurements. Almost every country around the world is on the metric system of measurement. In fact, there are only three countries around the world that do not use the metric system: the United States, Liberia, and Myanmar.
Another uniquely American thing we practice is reciting the pledge of allegiance publicly. Some countries do have a form of pledging allegiance to their ruling government, or in the case of England- to their King, however, in many countries the pledge might mostly be used when acquiring new citizenship.
I remember in 2000 when I was a member of the Rotary International business and cultural exchange team heading to spend a month in India. We had several meetings where proper cultural customs and protocol were discussed. Many a cultural faux pas and unintended insulting behaviors were avoided due to educating us about our ignorance of many cultural customs.
I remember hearing a story of one American tourist who was driving in Germany who complained that none of the highway signs were in English. Some people simply are not meant for international travel!
Other uniquely American things one should not do abroad depending on the destination. A thumbs up sign in many countries is considered the same as the middle finger here. In Turkey and some Asian countries walking around with your hands in your pocket is considered an act of arrogance. You should not keep your clothes on in saunas in Scandinavian countries.
And in countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France, Japan, blowing your nose in public is not just considered rude, but repulsive.
I think Dorothy’s advice to remember, “We’re not in Kansas anymore” is an appropriate precursor to traveling to other places outside the United States. Respecting the cultural norms and customs of hosts should be part of anyone’s preparation for international travel. It is best to avoid being the stereotype of the “ugly American” when traveling abroad.
And beware of calling the place you are from, America. Most of the world refers to us as The United States. Many countries use that reference for continents and not our country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.