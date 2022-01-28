“Beautiful young people are accidents of nature; but beautiful old people are works of art.”- Eleanor Roosevelt
I worked for somewhere around a half a century. I retired at the age of 65. That was a little over four months or so ago. I still can’t believe I do not have to go back to work again. I will on somewhat of a limited basis, but I don’t have to do it.
I have survived the survivor’s guilt thing about not working. I lived long enough and am still very healthy for a guy my age. I still have some relevance. I reconnected with a wonderfully delightful lady at the same time I was retiring and am living kind of a real-life fairytale.
It hasn’t always been so. That is why it is so much sweeter now.
Retirement is one of the most intimidating things to decide to do. It is a scary leap of faith.
I have had six relatively successful, completely different careers in my lifetime. I also had a few jobs I honestly sucked royal at doing. It’s the mistakes which always teach us the most. I made so many of them I should now be a doggone genius.
But my newest chapter in life so far has been mind blowing. It’s like the 60’s all over again without the sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll; none of which would have ever been allowed to exist in the Donald and Joann Dodd home located in Oak Park in the actual 60’s.
Although I love the lyric; "Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose", I disagree with the definitive definition of the word. Another Kris Kristofferson lyric, “Aching for the feeling of the freedom of an eagle when he flies…” is probably better suited for my life these days. Freedom physically, mentally, intellectually, and in my personal life still seems like I am skipping school and will eventually be caught, sent to the principal’s office and punished, and sentenced back again to life!
I have spent the better part of the past four months contemplating my path from here to eternity.
I have a few new bucket list items at this age. A couple you will read about in coming weeks or months. I am going to get out of the box. I have always found that for me to exist in a happy and satisfactory mental state I must leave my comfort zone on a frequent basis.
As Margaret Deland wrote, “As soon as you feel too old to do a thing, do it.”
I have quite honestly no recollection of ever being any happier in my life. I grin a lot. I am overwhelmed by it a lot. I like it a lot.
And it is all because of knowing how fortunate I am to be at this point of life. I know many friends and family members who did not make it with me. I tried to learn a lesson and absorb a complete reality check from each person of my peer group who did not make it here today.
I am reminded of John Donne’s poem from my early school days.
Each man’s death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.
Somehow, I just feel that in the end I won. Hell, we all know the ending of the story of life but it’s the absolute unknown journey of faith and good fortune that gets us to that place, the great equalizer of life. Some find out that they can’t take it with them. I want to plan it just right so at the very end I have nothing left, and managed to enjoy it all.
The last six-plus years of my life have been, to say the least, an extremely unexpected and wild roller coaster ride. I am so proud that I didn’t throw up!
I didn’t always handle the ups and downs wisely. I made some poor choices. It is not so much that with age comes wisdom as much as you really learn the most from your mistakes. The longer one lives, the more opportunity one has to make them.
Here I am at this point very healthy, happy, and I ended up with the prettiest girl in high school. Honestly Rhonda and I both seem to giggle and act as goofy as two middle schoolers holding hands for the first time. Boy, how times have changed! Now, we have no fear of being sent to the principal’s office.
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
