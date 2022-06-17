“Inflation is taxation without legislation!” Milton Freedman

Got my paycheck and headed to the local grocery store,

Needed a dozen eggs/bread/some milk and some more.

Car’s tank was empty, to the back yard I went,

Remembering the last of my gas money I spent.

So, I mounted the seat, shifted into forward gear,

Raised up the cutting blades on my trusty John Deere.

To Olde Town I rolled- hard to call it Cash Saver,

To purchase all of the food items that I tend to savor.

First there were eggs, in cartons of twelve,

I grabbed that carton off the freezer shelves.

Found a lady in aisle two- headed in my direction,

Asked if she had use for a half dozen- she made her selection.

Cut my egg bill in half- I was feeling vindicated,

Then I went to aisle 4, patiently in line I awaited.

A large can of beans- too much for me for one week,

So, I stomped on the can-damaged and scratched, so to speak.

The manager then agreed to a sale price for scratch and dent,

Threw the beans in my cart-off shopping again I went.

You know how sometimes bread goes bad before that final slice

I found a sweet senior citizen- so in need and and so nice. 

She needed just a few slices until Social Security checks arrived,

We prorated the loaf into a small baggie-I had bought in aisle five.

Bacon was next which usually is sold by the pound,

A shopper who wanted to fix one omelet was lucky to be found.

She just needed four strips-cheese and two eggs for din din,

Sold her two slices for toast- two eggs- a win- win. 

A jar of beans on my list- Navy and brown mixed in- colorful and lean,

Another shopper gave me a dollar bill for a small baggie of beans. 

Bought some can goods with peas too many just for me,

Another shopper needed some for soup-she preferred split pea.

A half-gallon of Almond milk seems to expire-though it was saggy,

Sold half of the Silk Milk in a large zip lock double sealed baggie. 

When I saw the meat prices I almost froze in shock by the freezer,

“Surely you jest” said I to the butcher-but he was no teaser. 

So, a guy next to me suggested- we split a few packages of meat for our cribs, 

I left with half a steak, some hamburger, a pork chop-and one bone of ribs. 

The vegetable aisle was lacking somewhat-seemed to be stocked a bit sparsely,

A lady there agreed to half a head of lettuce-one fresh beet-and two stalks of parsley. 

I usually skip on dessert-sugar prices seem to go up and down like a Slinky,

But I couldn’t pass up a bargain deal with another man for one Twinkie. 

Made my way to the checkout- thinking I had all that I needed,

But another shopper engaged me for half a bunch of grapes- fresh and unseeded. 

Filled out an application at the service desk and was immediately approved for a loan,

Then I splurged not for me mind you- but for my doggie a Milk Bone. 

Back into the seat of my riding mower-shopping satisfied and heading home alas,

Just a block and a half from my house-Old John Deere just plain ran out of gas. 

I am hiking to Thornton’s hot, humid, my sweatpants now sweaty and saggy,

With my last fifty cents I will fill up with gas in my last one-quart Zip Lock baggie!

Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com

