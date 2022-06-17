“Inflation is taxation without legislation!” Milton Freedman
Got my paycheck and headed to the local grocery store,
Needed a dozen eggs/bread/some milk and some more.
Car’s tank was empty, to the back yard I went,
Remembering the last of my gas money I spent.
So, I mounted the seat, shifted into forward gear,
Raised up the cutting blades on my trusty John Deere.
To Olde Town I rolled- hard to call it Cash Saver,
To purchase all of the food items that I tend to savor.
First there were eggs, in cartons of twelve,
I grabbed that carton off the freezer shelves.
Found a lady in aisle two- headed in my direction,
Asked if she had use for a half dozen- she made her selection.
Cut my egg bill in half- I was feeling vindicated,
Then I went to aisle 4, patiently in line I awaited.
A large can of beans- too much for me for one week,
So, I stomped on the can-damaged and scratched, so to speak.
The manager then agreed to a sale price for scratch and dent,
Threw the beans in my cart-off shopping again I went.
You know how sometimes bread goes bad before that final slice
I found a sweet senior citizen- so in need and and so nice.
She needed just a few slices until Social Security checks arrived,
We prorated the loaf into a small baggie-I had bought in aisle five.
Bacon was next which usually is sold by the pound,
A shopper who wanted to fix one omelet was lucky to be found.
She just needed four strips-cheese and two eggs for din din,
Sold her two slices for toast- two eggs- a win- win.
A jar of beans on my list- Navy and brown mixed in- colorful and lean,
Another shopper gave me a dollar bill for a small baggie of beans.
Bought some can goods with peas too many just for me,
Another shopper needed some for soup-she preferred split pea.
A half-gallon of Almond milk seems to expire-though it was saggy,
Sold half of the Silk Milk in a large zip lock double sealed baggie.
When I saw the meat prices I almost froze in shock by the freezer,
“Surely you jest” said I to the butcher-but he was no teaser.
So, a guy next to me suggested- we split a few packages of meat for our cribs,
I left with half a steak, some hamburger, a pork chop-and one bone of ribs.
The vegetable aisle was lacking somewhat-seemed to be stocked a bit sparsely,
A lady there agreed to half a head of lettuce-one fresh beet-and two stalks of parsley.
I usually skip on dessert-sugar prices seem to go up and down like a Slinky,
But I couldn’t pass up a bargain deal with another man for one Twinkie.
Made my way to the checkout- thinking I had all that I needed,
But another shopper engaged me for half a bunch of grapes- fresh and unseeded.
Filled out an application at the service desk and was immediately approved for a loan,
Then I splurged not for me mind you- but for my doggie a Milk Bone.
Back into the seat of my riding mower-shopping satisfied and heading home alas,
Just a block and a half from my house-Old John Deere just plain ran out of gas.
I am hiking to Thornton’s hot, humid, my sweatpants now sweaty and saggy,
With my last fifty cents I will fill up with gas in my last one-quart Zip Lock baggie!
