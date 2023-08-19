“No one rests until this Barbie is back in the box!”
Quote from the Barbie Movie
You know sometimes in life you find yourself somewhere or doing something that you never thought you would do. That happened to me last week as I was sitting in a darkened movie theater watching the “Barbie” movie.
I am not one to usually rush to the movies to see the latest schlocky fad film. However, the curiosity was too great. I grew up in the Barbie generation. I had sisters. My baseball buddies had sisters. Every girl I probably knew up to a certain age had a Barbie, her Dream House, the Barbie car.
I usually don’t do movie reviews, but in this case, I will give my movie critic’s opinion.
It sucked!
I know that a 67-year-old, retired middle class caucasian male was not the demographic that Mattel had in mind when it released the film. In no time, it grossed a billion dollars and grossed me out!
I found no redeeming entertainment value in the film. It was first of all, male bashing 101. Secondly, inclusivity was so overwhelming that I suspected at any moment there would be a Barbie centaur being ridden by a Barbie Gargoyle.
In the end, after the most boring two hours in cinema history, the whole production came off as just an expanded Barbie commercial. As much as they tried, I don’t think the totality of the movie Barbies was an exhaustive list. I think there was room for a few more. If I were in charge of marketing, I will offer a few more real-life, modern practical Barbies.
And remember, there are now no strict stereotypes as to Barbie’s gender.
Divorced Barbie
After her marriage to Ken the perfect world went south and they had to sell the Dream House, the Corvette, and she had to take the kids and move back in with Mom Barbie.
Lia Thomas Barbie
This Barbie is the very first fully accessorized Barbie. It comes with the complete package.
Kamala Harris Barbie
This Barbie comes with a closet completely full of empty suits.
Donald Trump Barbie
Accessories include mug shots, a portable courtroom, and a “huge” list of properties. Look for this doll to be released on the market on January 6th, 2024.
Joe Biden Barbie
Comes with accessories such as scratch-n-sniff dolls.
Abortion Barbie
This doll is not available in certain states.
Pansexual Barbie
This doll is compatible with any or all of the Barbie line of friends.
Lives Matter Barbie
This doll line comes in assorted colors of black, white, and blue.
G.I. Joe Barbie
It’s well past time for this doll to finally come out.
Taylor Swift Barbie
If you haven’t pre-ordered this new doll you will have to wait for two years for availability.
Hillary Clinton Barbie
After test marketing, Mattel has decided to drop this new Barbie product due to lack of interest.
I suppose that with the new world of inclusivity, and anything goes philosophy the future of new Barbies is pretty inexhaustible. If Mattel wants any more creative new Barbie ideas, they can reach me at lindon.dodd@Barbiemoviesucked.com.
