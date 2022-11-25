“Second thoughts are the leftovers of the brain!”
Lindon Dodd
I have been working so hard the past few weeks on the column. Since it is a short week with a holiday, I thought I might just clean out my brain and write a few short musings and odd ponderings in this week’s edition of scattered thoughts from a cluttered mind.
I went to our local downtown neighborhood grocery on Monday to get a few things for a lunchtime sandwich. Later that evening Rhonda was looking at a receipt I left on the counter to see if it was important or needed to be tossed.
She then asked, “Did you know that you paid $6.19 for a head of lettuce?’ “Not knowingly I replied.”
We figured it was a cashier error, and I stopped by and talked with the young man in the manager office and presented him my receipt. He took me to the vegetable section and showed me the price was $5.90 something cents and with tax $6.19 was the right price for the head of lettuce.
“Kroger has them for about the same price.” He informed me. On Tuesday we went to Kroger for holiday meal shopping supplies and bought a head of lettuce. It was $2.19!
I stopped at McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday and they had a poster with a new “Limited Time” BLT hamburger sandwich. I ordered it. Wouldn’t it be nice if the sandwich they give you at the window actually looked as delicious as the one on the poster?
I was just thinking that last week I was ahead of my time.
We found some mouse droppings in a drawer this week. I might have to move.
If I were to make a real-life horror flick in the next couple of years it would be titled, “Biden Versus Trump 2024!”
My pronouns are now the same as always.
Sometimes I think I might be getting old until I see certain other people who are my age.
I put up some Christmas nighttime decorations a full week before Thanksgiving. My best friend who is 2 years old and lives directly across the street doesn’t seem to judge me for it.
I now have had two COVID shots, two COVID boosters, and a flu shot, so don’t needle me any more about it.
I hope I live long enough for political correctness to be politically incorrect.
Comedian Karen Mills gave me the only-in-Indiana laugh of the week in her You Tube video When Others Make You Feel Like a Genius. She talks about driving through Indiana where the time zone changes and stopped in a retail store and asked the first person she saw, “Are you on eastern standard time or central standard time?” The lady responded, “I am sorry mam, but I don’t work here?”
What’s another word for synonym?
Opaque Lives Matter.
Wouldn’t you like to put Kanye West and Elon Musk in a room? I mean, together, separate, just in rooms.
With two people you have friends, with three people you have politics.
I wonder if people used to get Yogi Bear and Yogi Berra confused.
Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national bird. Bald eagle and dressing just doesn’t have the same ring to it.
It sure is a good thing Jesus wasn’t born on Thanksgiving Day. Can you imagine the airports?
