“I was never going to be the same athlete. I got completely lost.” — Quote from Jeffersonville Basketball Coach Sherron Wilkerson
Sherron Wilkerson’s leg was shattered in a gruesome manner. His life, or so he thought at the time, had been just temporarily halted with what was usually a routine 43-inch vertical leap. Medical officials were telling the once high school phenom and budding IU star that he might never walk again on his leg. Not to mention, his chance as a professional basketball player must have seemed like a broken life’s dream.
Looking back at his high school stardom and when he was riding the wave at IU a current theme comes up in conversation. "I fully embraced it!” he responds when asked how he managed the star treatment and attention. As Icarus found out — flying too close to the sun has its pitfalls.
“I could not put it in perspective. I was a kid doing something he loved. It was difficult to understand the impact. You have to see the expectations outside.”
He would soon feel the full weight of both his own negative actions and how the outside world would react. After the leg injury it would be a redshirt year. Sherron remembered being lost. There was depression. He had nowhere to release that aggressiveness usually left on a basketball court.
He endured three major surgeries, the first within a week of the injury almost cost him his leg. An infection was out of control. A family friend and former coach was told to prepare the family for the amputation. His old coach told them no.
“You fix the leg.”
Sherron himself was unaware of the drama at the time. He was told the story just a few years ago. Three surgeries meant three rehabs. The medical people thought he was rehabbing to walk. Sherron was rehabbing to play basketball.
At 3:40 AM in the morning in January 1996 Sherron and his then girlfriend had an argument. Sherron was arrested. Allegations were made. He sat in jail overnight and a judge released him on his own recognizance the following afternoon. Hungry, exhausted, he made himself a sandwich with only one thought on his mind, “What do I tell my mama.”
The look on his face when he said that appeared to me to be a combination of a wry smile when reminiscing with still a bit of shuddering at the reality of that moment. He turned on the television. Sherron was now a national news headline. Bobby Knight had dismissed Wilkerson from the team and was going to rescind his scholarship.
The next few months were a time for Sherron of feeling lost. Ironically enough after the arrest and dismissal he went to live in Bloomington almost hiding in plain sight to be with the same young lady.
I read an interview published in 2013 with Sherron. It recounted how friends introduced him one night to a young lady named Carissa. They talked for a couple of hours. After she found out who he was and knew about the past she did not want to get involved. He simply asked her to see him as the man he was during that two-hour enjoyable conversation and not a headline. They have been married for 23 years.
Sherron was told by a former teammate that he was actually voted back on the team four times by the players, but Coach Knight did not budge. A friend had a brother who had played college ball at Rio Grande, a small NAIA school. It was very therapeutic for him at the time. He left Rio Grande at the end of that year as the second leading scorer in the country. The young man who once had been told that he might never walk on his leg and almost had to have it amputated could still play basketball.
One of the people he refers to as one of his guardian angels in life was his former mentor, Coach Broughton. He started to show Sherron a path to redemption.
Sherron played one year of semi-professional basketball in the United States for former teammate Pat Knight pulling in a whopping $250 a week. That led to more lucrative opportunities to play professionally overseas. “’Pat saved my playing career and my coaching career.” More on that later
Sherron played in Sweden, Latvia, Germany, Turkey, Brazil, Israel, and Russia. If you get a chance to sit down and talk with Coach Wilkerson basketball might not be the most interesting thing you will have the opportunity to discuss.
His professional playing career ended unceremoniously in a doctor’s office. That broken leg and aftermath had left him with one leg shorter than the other. He held his thumb and index finger apart to show me the difference. Playing kept him in constant pain. The doctor told him he was damaging his organs with his regimen of 10 Advils per day. To this day there are lingering issues. His dream career was over at the ripe old age of 28. Now what?
Another guardian angel named Gary Darby wanted Sherron to coach a team in his Battle of The Bridges Game. Darby was well known for promoting Three-On-Three Basketball and other local sports events. Sherron hesitated. His friend then looked Sherron in the eyes, “You were put here to coach and help kids.”
He refers to it as the turning point. At home that night he cried tears of joy and relief. “I finally got my answer.”
Former teammate and son of Coach Bobby Knight, Pat Knight, was coaching at Lamar University. It was a glorious reunion. Good things have been happening for Sherron ever since. Someone from Herron High School contacted Sherron. The small school was trying to get into the ISHAA, and it was the second year of the two-year process. He accepted the challenge and that year recorded two wins. He smiles and calls it his favorite year of coaching. The undersized and limited talent group worked extremely hard and appreciated getting the chance to play. The ISHAA denied membership at the end of the year.
Other coaching stints at high schools such as Logansport and Madison High School followed. There was a year as assistant to Joe Luce at his alma mater. There was also a year at my alma mater, IUS, coaching with former U of L basketball great Wiley Brown. If paying one’s dues is necessary to be successful in coaching, Sherron should be simply fine as the head coach of the Red Devils.
After almost two hours of reliving his life Coach Wilkerson and I finally got to the subject of Jeffersonville Boys’ basketball. I asked him simply what a Sherron Wilkerson Red Devil team would look like on the floor? What were his goals as Jeff coach? And finally, how long should the Jeff faithful expect to wait to see positive results. I did not expect his answer.
Next week I will conclude this mini-series. It will include thoughts on Bobby Knight including the personal account of getting to question Knight about that day in the locker room after defeating a No. 1 Kentucky Wildcat team when Coach Knight simply wrote the score IU-96, UK-84 on the board and left the locker room in silence. Bobby Knight fans will love the answer. And in the wrap-up from my perspective; how much of Bobby Knight will be a part of the Jeffersonville Red Devils?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.