“The lowest point was when I was told I would never walk again.” — Sherron Wilkerson
Phyllis Wilkerson moved to Jeffersonville into Gardenside Terrace when he was in the 6th grade. Michael Harris was a year older and quickly became his best friend. A year older when you are in the sixth grade makes you a big brother and he wanted to follow in Michaels’s footsteps as an athlete and basketball player.
Plans went OK until he was cut from the 8th grade basketball team. When mom found him heartbroken and asked what was wrong, he explained the coach had cut him from that year’s team.
Phyllis Wilkerson looked at her son and said, “If you want to make it next time, you have to try harder.”
Longtime local basketball aficionados know much of Sherron Wilkerson’s national headlines as a young man. By the age of 20 that could have destined him to a mediocre future. Not many of us know what it is like to be on the mountain top. He does. Since many of us have never been on top of the mountain, we can never really know what it’s life to fall off of it. He does.
Sherron knows some people will forever think they know him from his mistakes as a young man. Several years ago, we played a round of golf together. I found him a very affable and enjoyable golf partner. Over the next few weeks, I will try to make people know the man I played golf with that afternoon.
“Sometimes the worst-behaved kids have the greatest treasures.”
Being cut from the 8th grade team made Sherron work very hard. He stated the old cliché’ of being the first one at the gym and the last one to leave. Like his basketball hero Michael Jordan, who didn’t make varsity until his junior year of high school, he patterned himself after Jordan’s work ethic and dedication.
Per Sherron at the time, “I never saw myself as the greatest player, but I was the toughest and hardest-working.”
By his senior year Sherron had everything any Indiana high school basketball player could dream of having. Winning team, being named Mr. Basketball, which in Indiana makes some players part of the lore of Indiana basketball.
At some point during our discussion Sherron told me that he takes full responsibility for the turmoil that was about to happen with his senior year. Almost shockingly he was stripped of the Mr. Basketball title and sent home after some disagreement with the coach over playing time. We talked in depth about some of his troubles as a young man. He stated that he was so aggressive and tenacious on a basketball floor that sometimes he simply had trouble turning it off when not on the court. It would not be the last time it would haunt him and cause even bigger problems in the future.
Even with the negative publicity Sherron Wilkerson was a hot Division 1 prospect. I asked him why he chose IU expecting the usual answers such as that is where the best Indiana high school players were supposed to go, or to have a shot of winning an NCAA title. His answer showed the paradox of a kid who had kind of screwed up due to immaturity and then a young man of mature thinking. “If I played for Bob Knight, after college I could get a good job.”
It was after his playing in Nike Camps and in the McDonald’s All-American game where Sherron finally realized he could compete at the very top level of basketball. Now armed with an IU scholarship, he had achieved a dream that could lead to even bigger dreams.
He remembers the first game of the season in which he didn’t play. IU was upset by Butler University. The bus ride home to Bloomington was quite an education for the freshman as the Coach called all the players up to the front of his bus. Let’s just say he did his Bobby Knight thing. One kid sitting on the bus was for a moment wondering just what he might have gotten himself into for the next four years.
The next week of practice was certainly an unpleasant experience. I wished I could give a factual account of all that happened but suffice any story one has heard about Coach Knight and his motivational techniques are true and beyond what any fan could imagine. Some inside stories were just shared between Sherron and me.
The following Saturday IU was to play the number 1 team in the country: The University of Kentucky Wildcats on national television. Coach Knight started Sheron and another freshman guard. The Hoosiers pulled off the upset and Sherron had gotten his first taste of college basketball at its summit. After the week they had endured since the Butler upset the players anxiously awaited the coaches after-game comments on the huge performance. Coach Knight walked into the locker room and went to the board and simply wrote the final score; IU-96 UK- 84. Without uttering a sound Coach Knight turned and exited the locker room. Week 1 of Sherron’s freshman season was in the books. He now was now in the starting rotation.
In March of 1994 during an NCAA game against Temple University Sherron leapt into the air with his 43-inch jump as he had so many times before. This time was different. The leg was somewhat gruesomely broken. In retrospect the injury was much worse than anyone was actually aware of at the time. As he lay in the locker room with some of the best medical care that could be found anywhere, he anxiously inquired about the score. One of the medical doctors responded that the score was not important and that they were more concerned with Sherron being able to walk again.
It was called a spiral leg fracture. As one of the medical professionals explained the seriousness of the injury at the moment, “If you were a horse, we would have euthanized you!”
Writer’s note — Next week we will continue Sherron Wilkerson’s road back to Jeffersonville basketball coach.
