“Mom, did you know that if you play in mud and then don’t wash your hands you get grownupvirus?”
— Joseph, age 5 (Huffpost quote)
Did you ever tell a joke and nobody laughed? Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have. That’s kind of where the world of entertainment is today.
I used to love to catch one of the late night talk shows. They are for me literally unwatchable without an audience. It is not only uncomfortable to watch but there is almost no entertainment value. At first they were still on set with a spattering of the production crew to respond live. That was bad enough.
Now talk show hosts are in their own homes and trying to make a go of the traditional format over computer screens.
The same has been true for any sport or entertainment venue since COVID-19 began.
I remember going to a live show and the entertainer would usually throw out a cliché like, “We love each and every one of you!” I now think there was probably a lot more sincerity in that line than I would have thought at the time.
I now understand how important our part was in all of this. Without us in the audience or sitting in the arena, entertainment of almost any type is not really all that entertaining. When missing the electricity of a live crowd, it might as well be people performing in their living room or on their home basketball court.
2020 has been a tough year for feeding our souls with culture and enjoyment at almost every level. No live theater, until very recently no live sports competition, no movie theaters, and television programming that has been as dry as milk toast.
I suppose like anything else there is now an acceptance that we live in kind of a bland world. The essentials for many of us are still there but the aesthetic pleasures of life have been fewer.
One of my favorite summer’s shows is America’s Got Talent. The first couple of shows without a live audience were cringe worthy for me. After someone would perform the most unbelievable act to be rewarded with applause from the four judge’s seemed surreal. This past week’s AGT show was different. With some ingenuity and some creative production and engineering, the illusion of an audience was apparent.
The NBA playoffs are trying to use some of that same kind of technology to have interactive fans on computer screens somehow have their voices and cheering heard. I have no idea how that plays to the need for the players to feed off crowd energy, but as a television viewer my experience has been enhanced a bit.
I can watch almost any movie I want (and want to pay for) from the plush comfort of my own couch on my relatively big screen television. I do, however, a few times a year love to go to a movie theater and watch a film on the really big screen. I love to suck down a much too large and expensive fountain soda and eat like a glutton from a bucket of the unhealthiest and deliciously overpriced popcorn. It’s an experience that I might try but will never be able to fully duplicate from home. It’s the ambiance and the atmosphere. It’s the huge screen, best picture, and most satisfying sound system to be found.
The closest thing we have currently is the revival of the once almost extinct drive-in movie theater. While I would love to experience the nostalgia associated with sitting in a hot car on a 90 degree August night, it doesn’t seem to be on my wish list these days.
I think at least some part of the reason for so much anxiety, depression and unrest currently is associated with the loss of some much-needed soul nurturing entertainment. Just to be a part of a loud boisterous crowd of people sharing the same sense of satisfaction that is had by enjoying a concert or a sporting event to me is so quintessentially an American past time and a tradition as old as the Roman Coliseum.
It is my thought that although we hopefully will someday return to a normal existence with many entertainment choices, we also understand how important the role of the entertainer is and relatively just as important the live spectator. We are the biggest part of what’s missing.
As Joni Mitchell once sang:
“Don’t it always seem to go?
That you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone!”
