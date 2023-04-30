“The real sin with Social Security is that it’s a long-term rip-off and a short- term scam.”
— Tony Snow
48.59 million people are currently receiving Social Security benefits. A recent report I read stated the fund under current conditions will be insolvent in just under a decade. Understanding just how and why takes a lot of research.
Simple economics tells us that if you are currently paying out more dollars than you are taking in, there is a financial drain. The Social Security drain involves how the government is currently dipping into its trust fund reserves.
In 1981 as a stop-gap measure Congress passed legislation to permit inter-fund borrowing among three trust funds: Old Age Survivors Trust Fund, The Disability Trust Fund, and the Medicare Trust Fund. Per the intention of the legislation, this was supposed to expire at the end of 1982.
Since 1983 every U.S. President has borrowed funds from Social Security to pay for government expenditures.
Franklin Roosevelt had a simple idea that working people could save and invest for their retirement through payroll deductions. It was kind of an annuity program.
Since the borrowing began (actually thieving since it was never paid back. And remember- it was the money working people had paid into the fund) it is estimated that the government has “borrowed” $1.7 trillion dollars.
How much does it cost to fund one year of Social Security benefits today. One estimate I found stated that the U.S. Government owes the fund as much as $2.8 trillion dollars. In 2022 $1.2 trillion dollars was budgeted to fund Social Security.
Current projections predict the Social Security well runs dry in 2033 under current conditions of spending and funding.
B. Rose Huber from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs wrote a book detailing how Social Security could be saved. He explains how.
Social Security was a hot topic in the 1990s. Economics was very complicated, however the largest stumbling block was politics. After he was one of the economists that participated in a council in the ‘90s, nothing was done to substantially address the issue for the next 25 years.
In an interview I read with the professor, he indicated that nothing was done by politicians because at that time it was not a pressing issue. From 1990 until 2023 seems like a long time to address the problem.
He explained the last insolvency problem was addressed in 1983 and the reserve fund was raised to almost $ 3 trillion dollars. However, since then politicians have “devoured” the trust fund and the pay as you go payroll taxes can no longer cover the amount needed for a payout of benefits. By law, payroll deductions are the only way the fund can be infused with funds. Raising money by any other form of taxation is prohibited under the federal laws.
He projected in the May 2nd, 2022, interview that by the year 2034 the fund would be paying out more than it takes in and since the reserve funds will be depleted only about 78% of the necessary funding will be available to cover the projections for future benefits.
There is a precedent to dealing with the future shortfall as it was addressed in long term crises in 1977 and 1983. The first time they simply raised the Social Security payroll tax by 25% and the maximum taxable wage base by 68%. Six years later they essentially cut benefits by raising the full entitlement from 65 years of age to 67 years of age, phasing in that total change over 40 years.
He states that the answer to making Social Security solvent over the next 75 years could be done today if politicians would raise the payroll deduction rate from 6.2 % to 8.1 %. Current actuarial tables projections indicate this would keep the fund solvent until the year 2095. As he stated, “So it is fixable, but painful.”
He also indicated that the way benefits currently are adjusted for inflation could be changed. While currently tied to the consumer price index but some think a better adjustment could be made using the “chained price index.” That alone could solve one-fifth of the long-term deficit.
Huber stated in the interview that politicians are human, and humans are procrastinators by nature. Republican and Democratic party faithful are stuck on their philosophical/political views on raising taxes. However, he does sum up the interview with this closing thought, “I have no doubt that if we wait a dozen years Congress will fix the solvency problem. But the solutions will be more expensive- and more painful- than they are today.”
Let’s hope in next year’s presidential debates after we discuss Stormy Daniels and Hunter Biden’s laptop that a serious discussion and proposals on the solvency of the Social Security fund will take place.
