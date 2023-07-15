“If there is life on other planets, what would happen to the Miss Universe Pageant?”- Anonymous.
The United Nations lists the world’s most pressing problems as climate change, wars and military conflict, water shortages and contamination, children’s health issues, poverty, starvation, and the list goes on and on.
In addition to such problems, we all are aware of now we need to add to the list little green men in flying saucers from outer space.
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican Congressman from Tennessee, this past week sounded the alarm on the “Event Horizon” podcast. Here are a few quotes from a FOX news story that he made on the podcast after revealing he had seen some classified UFO film footage. Burchett is a member of the House Oversight Committee which has held hearings into unexplained UAP’s which is a fancy acronym that means Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon; or what in lay terms are UFO’S.
Here are a few quotes from the podcast. “We can’t handle it.” “We couldn’t fight them off if we wanted to. That’s why I don’t think they are a threat to us, or they already would have been.”
“If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette.”
“And if they can travel light years or at the speed that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don’t show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league.”
During a committee hearing a decorated Air Force veteran who has credibility in the UPA community recently stated that the United States government has been secretly running a UFO retrieval program.
Furthermore, Dr. Sean Fitzpatrick, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a department that investigates UFO claims for the State Department within the Pentagon is investigating over 800 UAP cases, however only 2-5 % of the cases are “truly anomalous.” This means only a small percentage truly deviates from what is expected or normal.
The description of little green men originated in science fiction books and movies of the 1920’s and 30’s. The stereotype was fueled when on August 21st, 1955, a large extended farm family reported to the Hopkinsville Police Department reports of a terrifying siege by otherworldly beings. Nearly a dozen of the family members recounted what would become a baffling and most detailed account of the hours of duration the family claimed to have been victims of that evening. All claimed to have been just feet away from the aliens.
“These aren’t the kind of people who normally run to the police for help” said then police chief Russell Greenwell. “What they do is to reach for their guns.” As he recalled the night yet here they were women, and children hysterical and one family member a man whose pulse rate was measured at 140!”
Family members recalled very similar descriptions of the beings. The creatures were humanoid, about 3 ½ feet tall with an oversized head, extended ears, eyes, and a line where a mouth should be. They had a glow from the moon’s light that resembled a silver metallic appearance. Very long arms with hand-like, or perhaps talons, that extended about 3 feet down to their side.
The creatures were shot at using a 20-gauge shotgun and a 22 rifle. It was reported one creature did a flip and ran back into the darkness. One man claimed that an alien reached down from the porch overhand and stroked his hair.
One of the family members described the beings as they looked like a five-gallon gasoline can with a head on top and small legs. It was a shimmering bright metal like on my refrigerator.” The encounter made national news and hundreds of curiosity seekers came to the farm ignoring No Trespassing signs. The family eventually tried to charge 50 cents to enter the grounds, one dollar for information, and $10 for taking pictures which prompted many to think they were fortune seeking frauds.
However, the story made national news and the descriptions stuck as the stereotypical form of alien beings. A few years later an Eastern Kentucky woman described seeing a flying saucer from which came 6-foot green men which launched the myth of little green men.
In April of 2023 CNN reported the government is currently tracking and investigating 650 cases of UFOs, some cases using commercial or military pilots account and footage.
Label me as an agnostic on such things. We don’t know what we don’t know. I agree with people who say it is kind of presumptuous to think we are the only living beings throughout the universe. I will leave myself open to further evidence being presented.
Some people such as Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who chaired hearings on the issue, and some senators have speculated about advanced technologies by the Russian and Chinese governments to alert or concern us.
Dr. Kirkpatrick summed up his thoughts on those inquiries, “They are less risk averse at technical advancement than we are. They are just willing to try things to see if it works. Are there capabilities that could be employed against us in both ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and a weapons fashion. Absolutely. Do I have evidence they’re doing it in these cases? No, but I have concerning indicators.”
