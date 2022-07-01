“Some people come into our lives as blessings. Some come into your life as lessons.” — Mother Teresa
Our team shot a 7 under par at Valley View Golf Course. It was a Best Ball Scramble. The ages of our team were 61 years of age, 66, 73, and 83! Our team had an average age of 70.75 years of age. I felt pretty good about 7 under.
Oh, and for golfers our A player was a 17 handicap!
This column is not really about golf. It is about the reason for the golf scramble and some really fine people who run it. It is about the captain of our team, a friend named Roy Windler, I call him RJ, and how hard he worked to run the scramble and just how the proceeds will be put to use in the community.
The scramble was for St. Marks United Church of Christ in New Albany. At St. Marks they have extensive outreach programs to aid the community. In the past I have written about their clothes closet and their community soup kitchen.
Just the week of the tournament I found out about some good work that had been performed by members from St. Marks church. A lady in need had been discharged from the hospital with some handicap accessible needs. I was told she was released from the hospital before she could even access her home with a wheelchair. Some men from the church responded to the immediate need call in remarkable time.
I was told they constructed a wheelchair ramp from start to finish in 48 hours.
Some people talk a good game. From my past experiences with the people of St. Marks they deliver. I actually toured the place for a prior column and saw the Soup Kitchen in action and visited the Clothes Kitchen. At the time due to COVID concerns some adjustments had to be made for both operations. The Clothes Closet was temporary closed. Things now seem to be back to pre-COVID normal.
More importantly I found out about an upcoming event that is very timely. For Kid’s Health Day will take place on Saturday, July 16 at St. Marks location at 222 E. Spring St., in New Albany.
As per the flyer all services are free to all school-aged children while supplies last.
Among services offered, the Floyd County Health Department will provide immunizations. Parents are asked to provide children’s vaccine records.
School physical exams will be provided thanks to LifeSpring Health Services.
The Lion’s Club will sponsor Vision Screenings and children’s haircuts.
Resource Center Providers will include Baptist Health Floyd, Family Health Centers, Floyd County Public Library, Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education, Building Blocks, LifeSpring Health Systems, Imagination Library, Floyd County Head Start, and WIC.
I am sure Joy Knopfmeier would want everyone to know that back to school clothing from the Clothes Closet will be available for families in need of such items.
If you have any special needs or questions, you can call St. Marks United Church of Christ at 812-945-2569. The It’s For Kids Health Day will be open on Saturday, July 16, from 1-4 p.m.
Just tell them I sent you. That won’t get you anything special or extra. As for last week’s golf scramble we were not close to winning anything. I still bet that at an average age per player of 70.75 years we did quite well with any of our contemporaries playing that day. It is the kind of scramble where you mostly enjoy golf on a beautiful day and get to meet a lot of really good people from St. Marks doing wonderful things in their community, which included my teammates RJ, Paul Ash, and Gary Vanderhoff Ohlemacher.
And anyone who can suffer through a round of golf observing what I do to the game certainly knows the tenet of forgiveness!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.