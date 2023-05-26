“They give me hope.” — Douglas Gray
He was 42 years old. A drinking problem starting at 16 eventually led him to sit with me discussing his life as an alcoholic. A wife, long-term girlfriend and four kids later we are addressing his situation while he dines on Shepherd’s Pie at the St. Marks Church soup kitchen.
He is more fortunate than most homeless. He owns a car that doubles as his sleeping quarters. There is a safe and secure parking lot at night where nobody bothers him or requests that he leave. I promised not to divulge the location. Such places are not easy to find as a nightly residence.
The good news is that his last drink was Feb. 23, 2023. He is doing well with sobriety. It’s a wonderful start. Alcohol-related issues have left him with a police record. He owes child support and hasn’t seen his kids for years. Once the hole has been dug so deep, climbing out of it seems like a monumental task.
Lane Stumler and Donna Robinson are members of the St Marks church congregation. Lane has helped with the homeless mission since its inception having had prior experience with local homeless organizations. Donna eventually joined the mission after some initial reluctance.
Lane came up with the outline for “The Covenant.” It is a set of rules and responsibilities that the people must agree to before they are allowed to sleep under outside porch structures or under the roof of a covered walkway. His affiliation with St Marks now goes back 15 years.
Donna recalls being a part of St. Marks long before becoming a church member. As a Girl Scout, she attended scout meetings and functions there. When she had a child, they attended a child-development center that was run by the church. Eventually life’s path led her to be a member of the congregation.
Lane recalls some initial resistance to starting the homeless outreach. He remembers thinking that if the outreach was not possible perhaps the sign that is prominently displayed on the church should be taken down. It reads “No Matter Who You Are Or Where You Are On Life’s Journey You Are Welcome Here.”
Both acknowledge that they sense most of the 125 or so active church members have come around to support the church’s outreach program. Liability issues have been worked out with the church insurance carrier. Those who refuse to follow Covenant rules are asked to leave the property.
Some short-range goals include getting a new security camera system and our discussion involved potentially having a porta potty. Lane explained that especially during and since COVID so many once-public facilities were made unavailable to people. Donna then interjected, “But we had bushes!”
I also observed the clothing pantry the day I was at the church. I counted 30 people including several children taking advantage of it on the day I visited.
Multiple times Lane stressed that theirs is simply doing the Lord’s work and St. Marks is not a social services agency. However, all the members who work on the homeless committee are very familiar with the social services available at other places such as Outpost and the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana.
As I pointed out from my own personal interactions with homeless people from my days working in the corrections and court system how many times the homeless might not always be lovable, desirable, and pleasant to be around, he quipped, “You mean just the un-homeless!”
St. Marks is very active with so many outreach programs and in the past couple years I have met so many caring people there involved in meeting the community’s needs. Lane addressed it by saying, “Here at St. Marks this kind of stuff is in our DNA!”
Both agreed that a main focus is to have a proper balance between their homeless mission and yet still be a good community neighbor to residents and businesses in downtown New Albany. Lane pointed out how they have reached out to and worked with law enforcement in situations where the police and the homeless might not always be in harmony.
For me, the bottom line was this week’s quote from a man who has stopped the demon of alcoholism that has destroyed so much of his life. He still finds hope thanks to people like Lane, Donna, and all the very active members of St. Marks. As Dr. Martin Luther King so eloquently addressed it, “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.