“My fans are nerds just like I am.”
— Comedian Steve Hofstetter
It was Thursday night and a couple hundred friends joined Steve Hofstetter at the new Louisville Comedy Club at 110 West Main St. in Louisville. Steve was trying out some new material. Most of the crowd appeared to know Steve’s brand of stand-up and were devoted fans.
He can be acerbic and direct. The material always seems fresh and straight from the headlines except for the hilarious stories from childhood and about his nerd family. Mom and dad had actually headed to Woodstock per one bit but turned around when they heard it was going to rain — the mud, the traffic.
Then he explains his adopted Black sister Sharon and how she fit in with a Jewish family from Queens. A ton of fodder for a comedian to explore.
During his routine he talked about how the founding fathers wore powdered wigs, silky dress robes, and fancy shoes. My favorite line of the night: RuPaul Revere!
We addressed last week how hard COVID was on live acts such as touring comedians. Steve improvised with shows on ZOOM. He spent some of the down time writing new material and publishing a book. He is also marketing a new comedy special.
During our interview we did address the now infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar slap. Per Hofstetter: “There is no reason for violence; never to escalate a non-violent incident into violence. It’s never acceptable.” Steve’s biggest surprise is simply “that this was allowed to happen.” Where was security in all of this?
He also added that he did not care for the Chris Rock joke.
The comedian routinely posts encounters with the hecklers and obnoxious (usually drunk but sometimes just people who have no idea how to behave at a live theater performance) on Youtube. Sometimes the interactions can turn a bit uncomfortable. “I’ve been threatened here and there — usually it’s pretty empty (threat).”
Steve Hofstetter has a particular fondness for Louisville and the Kentuckiana area. He does a hilarious bit about how Louisville and Lexington are different from the rest of Kentucky — kind of like an island of intelligent beings in a sea of redneck hillbilly.
As a starting stand-up 20 years ago, Hofstetter is still grateful that Louisville embraced him from the beginning. He told our crowd that he has spent well over 200 nights in Louisville over the course of his career. When he does local humor, he is very well-informed on local culture, news, and events.
Steve and I discussed people with whom he has worked and are acquaintances within the business. One name surfaced from his high school performing days. Each year five plays written by students were performed. Routinely most of the plays were written by seniors. One year a sophomore wrote and acted in a play and most everyone then knew the young man was talented way beyond the norm. Lin-Manuel Miranda would prove his fellow students right when Hamilton became the toast of Broadway.
Hofstetter disagrees with one mantra from older comedians still performing. Many old pros no longer do college shows. The theme from some is that college crowds are no longer open-minded to stand-ups due to political correctness or progressive biases.
He still does about a half dozen college shows per year. He explains that often they are an audience that is underserved. “I love playing to college crowds where people are open to learning.” His philosophy is to relate with them on their own level with material that is part of their lives.
I think perhaps the most unique aspect of a Steve Hofstetter show is the audience Q & A after the show. All three comedians stand on stage with a microphone and take any/all questions from the crowd or those texted to a special number during the show.
The better the questions — the funnier the comedians who seemed to be relishing the opportunity to think on their feet and ad lib. Rhonda and I found the Q & A offered some of the biggest laughs of the evening.
Twenty years of hard work and success have now allowed Steve to be able to tour about half the year and then have time to write or work on other projects. At this time, he can never see a point where stand-up won’t be the main joy of his life. I am not sure if it is because he keeps it fresh or if it keeps him fresh.
Perhaps actor Jack Lemmon paid such respect for true men of comedy like Steve Hofstetter when on his deathbed he is reported to have said, “Dying is easy; comedy is hard.”
Steve Hofstetter is one of those guys who makes it look easy. The good ones always do.
