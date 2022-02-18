"I'm involved with this lady and she weighs 380. And she could barely fit in my Mercedes!"- Lyrics by rapper Bizarre
The halftime show during the Super Bowl always gets a lot of attention. I suspect one Super Bowl record might have been broken this year. I cannot seem to remember when a halftime show got quite as many differing responses as did the one this past Sunday.
For anyone who never pays attention to such things it was an all rap and hip hop show. And boy if ever a generational divide ever showed itself in bold fashion, it was this year's halftime entertainment.
First of all after some shifting estimate numbers the most reliable figure I can find suggests that over 112 million Americans watched this year's clash between the Bengals and the Rams. Most people who viewed the game would admit it was a nail-biter until the very end. As far as the consensus regarding the halftime show — not so much agreement.
I personally found the show insufferable to watch and actually stopped watching it before it ended. On the other end in reading Facebook posts, tweets, and other critiques apparently some fans thought it was the greatest halftime package ever.
Why is it even of minor importance to analyze such things?
There are very few universally viewed events anymore. The days of three or four networks is so archaic only those of us over a certain age even remember the time. The total current population is now approximately 329.5 million people. That would mean just under one in three people watched at least part of the Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl is the last major televised event that is a shared experience among such a wide and varied population. It's one of the few times left where so many people are involved in a live shared experience. In fact, one breakdown listed that of all homes with a television set 68% of them were tuned to the game last Sunday.
Those referred to as Generation Z (18-23 years old) only had about 35% of viewers who stated they would watch the game while Millennials (ages 26-41) polled as the largest potential audience with 71%. About 56% of my generation known as Baby Boomers planned to watch.
As far as the halftime hip hop and rap show the audience was larger than last year with approximately 29 million people viewing the performances. The largest halftime audience I found in research was Katy Perry in 2015 with an audience of 118.5 million followed by Lady Gaga in 2017 whose audience of 117.5 million watching her halftime show was more than actually watched the game. This year's audience wouldn't come close to cracking the top five halftime audiences but was up 19% over last year. Does anybody even remember The Weekend?
I mention generational divide instead of racial divide regarding the halftime show this year. While the majority of hip hop/rap listeners seem to be Black almost 70% of all consumers of rap and hip hop are White. The divide among young White listeners and young Black listeners is not all that big of a disparity.
While rap music and hip hop overwhelmingly represent Black culture a younger White audience has embraced it in very large numbers both as listeners and consumers. The NFL decision to feature hip hop and rap performers was much less risky than it seemed. Twenty-nine million halftime viewers is still very impressive. The most highly watched non-Super Bowl television broadcast of 2020-2021 was a Sunday Night football game with just under 17 million viewers.
A post by Billboard magazine listed a video featuring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performing at the Super Bowl was the first ever video viewed by a billion people worldwide.
One person's noise is another's sweet music. Since I couldn't last a halftime show I cannot imagine sitting at a two-hour rap or hip hop concert. The fact that I found a statistic that stated in 2021 the rap industry was worth over 23.1 billion dollars tells me I am somewhat out of the mainstream these days with my musical tastes.
Kind of makes me empathize with what my dad must have felt back in 1964 when a bunch of long-haired English lads were on The Ed Sullivan Show yelling about holding someone's hand. Seventy-three million people watched the Beatles live. That was when the population of the United States was just under 192 million. That meant 40.56% of all Americans watched on that particular Sunday evening which dwarfed what would eventually become the Super Bowl in 1969 when the AFL-NFL championship game featured Kansas City and Green Bay.
I personally blame that first interleague championship's poor television rating on its halftime show which featured marching bands, rocket men, and pigeons!
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
