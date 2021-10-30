“Supply chain experience; Plan a meal for 10 people. Everyone must get the food they wanted you can’t run out. You have a $100 budget. Now plan and execute.”- EverythingSupplyChain.com
I remember when there was no toilet paper. There is plenty of toilet paper now. However, I am having trouble keeping my toilet bowl clean.
Welcome to supply chain shortage world. The last two times I went to Dollar General they had no toilet bowl cleaner. There were a lot of other things they did not have. In fact there were rows and rows of empty shelves of things they did not have.
This is a real life version of the little old lady who swallowed the fly and ended up swallowing a horse. Manufacturing was shut down during COVID. Demand decreased, and inventories shrank. Then demand went through the roof.
Have you tried to have a contractor do any kind of job lately? They are as backed up as a broken toilet. A piece of lumber has to be purchased on the monthly payment plan. Purchasing a gallon of gasoline is like an investment planning decision. I play gas prices like a stock market day trader. Should I fill up or gamble on buying a quarter of a tank today and keep an eye on gas prices at Thornton’s daily?
Before the pandemic, shipping a cargo container from Shanghi, China to Los Angeles cost $2,000. Today that same container costs $25,000 to ship. And nowadays the cargo ships are so stacked up, it takes days to unload the goods at the dock.
One analysis I read stated that the COVID-related issues are just part of the supply chain problem. Many companies for years had been carrying lean inventories preferring to use those additional dollars spent on carrying excess inventory to bolster stock prices and pay executive bonuses.
Monopolistic practices in some industries where larger companies swallowed up their competitors has also made it harder to boost production to meet the sudden rapid demand increase.
Things are not going to be better soon. And how soon is kind of a guessing game. After reading several articles and watching multiple news reports the most agreed-upon answer is that we are going to experience these shortages and can expect them to get worse for many products well into 2022 and possibly beyond for many mass-consumed goods.
That means we can all expect to pay more and possibly find less consumer options for many months to come. After the sacrifices made to accommodate and fight COVID we will now be making many economic concessions in our budgets and regular purchasing of items. I suspect many people will find out the very distinct difference between luxuries and necessities. A once imaginary line will surely become much more vivid for most of us over the next year.
The most immediate effect will be over the holidays. There will be less discounting and fewer Christmas bargains from Santa. A fair warning that you might want to buy Tom Turkey earlier this year and keep him frozen longer.
The odd dichotomy here for me is that the usual buyer’s market or seller’s market pendulum might not be as readily discernible. Manufacturers can only produce a finite amount of goods under optimal, around-the-clock production schedules of the past. You can’t produce finished goods around the clock without the raw materials available to complete the process.
Much like how many permanent changes have occurred in industries such as retail brick-and-mortar space demands due to employees working from their homes and take-out dining choices over eating in there is a strong likelihood that the relationship between producers and consumers will permanently change as well. This will make it even harder for manufacturers to do future planning to satisfy the shortages and newly shifting customer demands and preferences.
Bottom line is that we are going to experience a new normal in the everyday goods and services that we will need and want in the future. Like the toilet paper shortage at the beginning of the pandemic, simple things we took for granted will certainly be missing from store shelves and have a noticeable effect upon our everyday lives. The main difference is that one was caused by simply unnecessary panic buying that could be addressed in a fairly short time. The supply chain issue is much more complicated and will certainly take much longer to solve.
I can clean the ring around my toilet bowls with alternative cleaning solutions. Creativity, patience, and adaptability might be the order of the day for most of us in the near and mid-range future.
As we found out from the panic buying of toilet paper the one factor in all of this issue that is totally unpredictable is the human response. Americans in general have been spoiled in many cases. Sacrificing is not an American trait that comes easily to the masses.
Simply put; People be crazy sometimes!
