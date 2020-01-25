DODD COLUMN: Take out fast food politics

“The Lord’s chicken!”
— A posting on my Facebook page this week
Chick-fil-A opened a new restaurant in Jeffersonville this week. I apologize to most people reading this statement as I am only reiterating it for those who somehow live without any physical or computer contact with the outside world. I honestly don’t know if I have ever read and seen such exaggerated hyperbole about any fast food place opening in my lifetime.
I had a post and read news stories about something called The First 100. From my research, when a Chick-fil-A opens, the first 100 people who stand in line all day the day before and camp out all night until the Grand Opening are entered into a drawing to win a year’s supply of Chick-fil-A.
Let me repeat what I just said. If you stand in a line on the hard pavement for over 24 hours, you win a chance to be in a drawing for a year’s supply of Chick-fil-A. You don’t necessarily get anything, but a chance at being drawn out of a hat. And then there is the fine print.
Now, if you tell me that I win a year’s worth of Chick-fil-A, that means 3 times each day for the next year I eat free meals. A year’s worth, by their definition, means you get one Chick-fil-A sandwich meal each week for 52 weeks.
At 6 a.m. on Thursday morning it was 36 degrees.
I have reached a very good place in my life. I don’t have to stand in line on a freezing January night to win a chance at getting a free chicken sandwich. I am not one to brag about my lofty economic standing; however, I have now gotten to the level of success in the economic world where I can actually afford to buy a chicken sandwich one time each week.
One almost breathless person (and I have no idea how I could understand they were breathless from a Facebook post) actually typed that they have been waiting for years for this moment! Oh, but if my life’s dreams were so easily fulfilled! I suppose this world peace and no hungry children pipe dream of mine will continue to go unanswered!
Chick-fil-A has been in the local news before. It seems the owner and CEO once said something in a magazine interview about homosexuality and religion. When reading the very “controversial” quote, owner Dan Cathy simply said he supported, “the Biblical definition of the family unit.” He also pointed out due to his personal religious beliefs, the restaurant is closed on Sundays for his employees to have worship and family time.
What followed locally and nationally was the likes of which I had never seen before involving a fast food sandwich. Members of the LGBTQ community held “kiss-ins” at Chick-fil-A stores and Christian supporters sat in unbelievably long lines waiting patiently hours in their cars to show their support for the anti-gay/pro family counter movement to buy a chicken sandwich.
Who knew a simple chicken sandwich could so move the world?
I guess I am one who likes to separate his food from his political and social beliefs. I have no issue with Mr. Cathy’s personal morality nor do I have anything but empathy and personal support toward the gay community.
I simply like to occasionally eat a restaurant meal without any strong moral or political beliefs either way. I felt the same way when people were shot and killed over a Popeye’s chicken sandwich or when people boycotted “racist” pizza. I am simply calling for a moratorium on controversial fast food.
I am always glad when another dining choice opens in our immediate dining region. Honestly, I am not personally a huge Chick-fil-A fan, but my son Cameron loves it. I am sure to eat there upon occasion.
I can assure you that if I pull up and there is a block-long line of traffic or I have to wait freezing overnight in the parking lot, I will simply drive down the road to the next nearest restaurant. I guess when it comes to a fast food meal, I am just not that personally committed to the cause.
I am somewhat in awe of those of you with such strong personal fast food convictions.
