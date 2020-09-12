“In the land of the skunks, he who has half a nose is King!”
Comedian Chris Farley
I like nature. I love all kinds of animals. Although I am just not much for animals in places they shouldn’t be found; under my house, in the attic, staring at me through a glass screen from my living room fireplace!
In all such cases I found myself in a state of panic. Animals like possums and raccoons seem kind of pretty slithering across my yard at night, but all coiled up with teeth and claws exposed the sweetness is lost.
In several cases where my in-house animal encounters seemed far beyond my ability to deal with them, I have called one guy. To me, he is kind of a combination of Turtle Man (but more educated and sophisticated) and the late Australian animal expert Steve Irwin (not quite as dashing). However, after seeing him in action, I can envision him starring in a critter reality show.
I was trying to think of one of those reality show catchy names for my friend. He does live in Charlestown, so I could steal it from a county road sign, and we could call it Possum Trot!
My girlfriend recently went down to our unfinished basement storage area and didn’t stay long. There was what appeared to be a pregnant possum guarding the stairs. Not sure how she determined it was pregnant unless the possum was acting kind of miserable and was eating a bowl of pickles and ice cream.
I took her at her word. I am no possum OBGYN and I am certainly not the macho, “Here, honey. Let me run down there and catch that varmint with my bare hands that done scared my lady” kind of guy.
I am more of a “Honey, did you secure that basement door so the overly estrogen-filled mother-to-be possum won’t come upstairs, break out a window, and make me play dead out of fear?!” I did some research regarding raccoons and possums, which seem to be the most common nuisance of home invaders from the wild. Apparently, the chances of being attacked and killed by a possum or a group of possums or a single or group of raccoons is mathematically close to zero. Repeat — the chance is not zero, just close to zero.
Tom Kendrick of Nuisance Animal Services has been trapping and removing all kinds of critter from homes and businesses for almost 50 years. Much like Turtle Man and Steve Irwin, he is a plethora of animal information from his work. Why just a couple weeks ago I learned from him that brother and sister beavers can and do mate out of necessity with no genetic problems.
Talking with Tom is a great match-up for a people-loving talking machine like myself. Our conversation that afternoon started with possums and ended up traversing across subjects as diverse as local and national politics, breeding and migratory patterns of the beaver, and relaying personal encounters regarding a couple of animal trappings and relocations of which Tom has done so many of over the years.
I also learned that he is contracted by local government entities to relocate beavers who have otherwise dammed up reservoirs or large drainage areas in Clark County.
I will admit that on more than one occasion, I have heroically risked my life to capture a snake or two in or near a dwelling. Go figure — I have a very natural fear of them in the wild, but seem to enjoy catching and observing one. Trying to impress Tom with a snake handling story would seem a bit fruitless.
I did want to relay my favorite animal wrangling, death-defying exploit of Tom and an Animal Nuisance legend. As with many of our conversations regarding his animal jobs over the years, I always seem to return to the subject of skunks. I am a big fan of seeing a wild skunk, well, er, in the wild. A skunk in your yard, on or near your house, or God forbid inside your house infrastructure is a very daunting thing. While not naturally known to randomly attack, they do have that specifically effective calling card.
I asked Tom recently how many times he had personally been sprayed by a skunk. His answer was very quick and direct Kendrick style of answering my question with a question, “Do you want to know how many times I have been sprayed at or how many direct hits I have taken?” Now there is clear indication of conversing with a guy with skunk experience on his resume.
Tom admitted he has only been directly hit bull’s-eye style on two occasions, once when he was on a commercial job to remove a skunk. Even using all his acumen and nature skills when it’s a skunk, a bad thing can still result. This day would prove the skunk in question sported a very particularly active gland and took dead aim with the delivery.
Tom went on to explain all the methods that do or don’t work with that whole skunk perfume thing. I did have to ask about the drive home.
With windows wide open traveling down the highway, it seems Tom had to strip down to his underwear (I didn’t ask boxer or brief at the time for reader accuracy) and simply drove all the way to his house in that manner. A friend asked Tom when later hearing his story, “What would you have done if the police had pulled you over and found you sitting in the truck in your underwear?”
Without missing a beat Tom answered, “I would have simply told him that my driver’s license was in the back pocket of my pants stuffed into a garbage bag in the back of the truck and he was welcome to take them out to retrieve it!”
Much like the spraying action of the skunk — that police call might have required some back up!
