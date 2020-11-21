“Mommy, after the germs are gone, I still don’t want to go anywhere because I still want to stay here with you forever.”
— Harper, age 3
It’s beginning to look a lot like COVID, everywhere you go…!” The holiday season is upon us and I would suggest a different holiday season it will be. Probably Charles Dickens’ well-known classic opening line is most appropriate, “It was the best of times and the worst of times…”
“Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother’s house don’t go…” All the mandates and lockdowns in the world will not make everybody forego the family Thanksgiving and Christmas traditions. Most of us will be torn between how we will handle these next few weeks.
A recent Yahoo survey, I refer to it as a survey and not a poll as we all know polls suck, found that 34% of registered voters plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with someone outside of their household. If this were a poll, I would suggest a plus/minus margin of error of approximately 34%!
And only 21% of those who plan to do so say they would be willing to cancel those plans if there is a huge COVID surge in their area.
The TSA probably will not be as busy for holiday travel even though 56% of people polled state they will travel for Thanksgiving. Of those, 76% will do so by automobile this year; millions will be taking to the highways.
CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden suggests small gatherings held outside with everyone wearing a mask and, of course, abiding by social distancing rules. At least for anyone with one of those rude, obnoxious, drunken relatives there is a medically sound reason to stay away from them.
Dr. Frieden did not seem overly optimistic that people will follow rules and guidelines, which he fears will lead to a Christmas explosion of new cases. Nobody wants COVID for Christmas.
Adding to another peculiarity of a COVID Christmas was a report last week that there will be some Santas for the kids during the Christmas season with a caveat. The kids will have to speak up as they will not be allowed to sit in Santa’s lap and in fact must stay more than 6 feet away.
For anyone who has been caught up on Veteran’s highway traffic snarls in the last two weeks it is obvious that seasonal shopping in in full swing.
Home Depot announced this week they will stretch out their traditional Black Friday deals over a two-month period. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will be closed for Thanksgiving and hope to avoid the Black Friday stampede by also running the same usual Black Friday deals over a several week time span.
One projection from Adobe Analytics is predicting that online Christmas sales will top $189 billion this year which would be an increase of 35% from previous sales figures. They also added if there is a second round of Stimulus checks that could result in another $11 billion of online post-Christmas sales.
Almost every year some popular game or toy becomes almost impossible to find. A couple of probables in this category for 2020 are the Animatronic Baby Yoda; CurliGirls — dolls whose hair instantly curls when touched; Squeakee the Balloon Dog — interactive and can roll over, stand up, or play dead per voice command; and Sky Rocket Real Cooking Chocolate Pen — described as an art project and baking tool!
As far as electronics, if you want a PS5 (Play Station) and you see one you had better snatch it up on sight as most projections are that by Christmas it will be almost impossible to find one except on the black market.
And it might be a bad thing to buy your favorite loved one a 24-roll pack of toilet paper. Probably not a great idea on the mistletoe thing, either.
As like everything else in the year of COVID the holiday season is surely to be a bit different this time around. If grandma stays at home, there is little chance of being “runned” over by a reindeer.
After all is said and done, I still think one time-honored question will still have the same answer come Dec. 25, 2020. “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus!”
