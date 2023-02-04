“To get rich you have to be making money while you’re asleep.”
David Bailey
Where does all the money come from and why can I not make any of it? Athletes are now getting almost half a billion dollars to play the game. Entertainers are fabulously wealthy beyond one’s wildest imagination. Corporate magnates are billionaires sometimes a hundred times over.
A billion dollars! In 2022 there were 2,668 billionaires in the world. There were 724 billionaires in the United States alone.
Conceptualizing a billion dollars is almost impossible for many of us. With a billion dollars you could spend $5,000 each day for 500 years. A billion dollars in $1 bills would stack up 10,000,000 inches high. If you saved $100 per day, it would take you 27,397.25 years to have a billion dollars. You have 100,00 hairs on your head on average.
Just threw that last one in for fun.
Tiger Woods became the first athlete to become a billionaire in sports-related earnings. Less than 10% of that was from prize money. His 2018 contract with Nike alone is reportedly worth $200 million over several years.
I read a study from Marketing Science that determined that from 2000-2010 Tiger Woods endorsements were responsible for $103 million in additional profit for Nike. It was estimated that from Nike’s total investment they recovered 57% of that amount in sales of golf balls alone.
George Lucas sold his Lucasfilms (which primarily included the Star Wars franchise) for $4.1 billion to Disney Studios in stocks and cash. What I find personally so fascinating is that to this day I have never watched an entire Star Wars film. However, after this business transaction I suspect there will be many more Star Wars viewing opportunities in the future.
In the terms of an agreement with Paul McCartney, which helped make him a billionaire, all of his songs published before 1978 will become the songwriter’s property 56 years after the settlement of a lawsuit with Sony/ATV. Sony bought most of the Beatles catalogue rights from the Michael Jackson estate. McCartney once had the offer to buy all of the Beatles catalogue for a mere $40 million in 1981.
The Beatles catalogue is now valued at approximately $2.1 billion.
Patrick Mahomes is playing football under a current 10-year contract which is valued at $450 million. He reportedly received a $10 million signing bonus with $141,481,905 guaranteed and received an annual salary of $45 million.
Kind of makes more sense concerning the current negotiations for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Not in a commonsense mode, but relatively speaking.
The average salary for a singer in the United States is around $50,256. The average salary for a movie producer/creator is $50,185 per year. The average salary for a professional athlete is approximately between $50,000 to $63,000 per year.
Forbes further breaks down the averages per athletes and entertainers. Less than 1% of all professional athletes are worth over a million dollars. Of all entertainers only approximately .04% become successful.
Just to throw it out there the Kardashians are worth a combined $2 billion.
However to make the real big money the corporate world is still your best bet. Before his Twitter catastrophe Elon Musk was worth $290 billion in 2022. Jay Chaudhry, the 15th wealthiest CEO in America was worth a relatively paltry sum of $14.2 billion.
The real money today worldwide is still in a family crude oil business. The Saudi royal family’s net worth is currently estimated at $1.4 trillion! Before you get too excited, remember that the majority of the family wealth does have to be split between approximately 2,000 family members.
And under current religious laws Saudi Princes can have up to four wives!
