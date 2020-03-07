“I guess when it comes to safe words, I am a true Belieber!”
Sometimes you hear a story and you just must laugh out loud. I am not sure how many of my readers, who are mostly probably a kind of average sort of folk, are familiar with a terminology called the safe word.
Being a family publication, I am going to be a bit classy and take the high road here. In the realm of Biblical activities between men and women there are those who apparently tend to get a bit dangerous in their pursuit of fulfillment. I guess when people kind of lose a sense of reality things can get out of hand. Sometimes people agree on what is called a safe word in advance.
If you read the book or saw the movie Fifty Shades of Gray apparently the safe word in that story was the word, “Red.”
I don’t consider myself a prude but not overly modest about things, but in all my life in enjoying time with a female I have never needed a safe word. I must be kind of a boring relationship guy. In one such case someone admitted that they had a safe word. I won’t repeat that word as to not embarrass the person. My point here, my hat is off to any loving couple who risks injury during their private time together and must have a safe word to, well, be safe.
I even researched a list of actual safe words couples admitted to using: pineapple, road cone, and my personal yet perplexing favorite, “Justin Bieber!”
It got me to thinking after I heard the story that a safe word would be a great thing to have for many times in life where things were just getting out of control or physically dangerous. I have come up with my own safe word for real life situations, Wienerschnitzel!
My ideal for a safe word in real life situations will only work if we all decide to agree to using it and follow the safe word rules. It must be universally acceptable, and everyone must agree to cease and desist any ongoing activity when you hear it. I feel pretty sure that we all can remember a situation in which we found ourselves over a lifetime where a safe word would have come in handy.
Let’s say you get in trouble at work and the boss is really getting a bit out of control. You admit you were wrong, but they just keep hollerin’ and going on and on about how playing computer games during a corporate board meeting was wrong or how inept you are as a heart surgeon. After a few minutes I think we should be able to simply shout out, “Wienerschnitzel !”
Let’s say your wife is angry because you were supposed to perform some probably very routine and unnecessary chores around the house on a Saturday. You, however, choose to just lay on the couch with beer in hand and watch ladies’ lingerie pro football playoffs for six hours. Sure, probably wasn’t the mature thing to do, but after about five minutes of getting chewed to pieces just because she had to work an extra eight hours of overtime, I think you should be able to hold up your hand and very clearly pronounce, “Wienerschnitzel !” And that should be that.
How many times have you made a very routine quick stop at the grocery store and while comparing all the different and confusing labels on brands of generic dryer cloths someone you don’t recognize comes up to you and calls you by name. They then proceed to bore you to death with old stories about high school days you chose not to remember after your probation was completed; you should be able to simply speak out with clear and perfectly audible and understandable diction “Wienerschnitzel” and simply walk away without coming off as rude or apologetic.
If I can convince people to accept a safe word in everyday life situations there will be a lot less awkward or irritating experiences we all must deal with in everyday life. I think when dealing with very annoying things such as your teenage kids, your buttinski in-laws, that Jehovah’s witness tag team quoting scripture at your front door during the NCAA March Madness opening round game, “Wienerschnitzel !”
I guess I will have to warn those of you who might tend to abuse my safe word process, and by those who would abuse it I mean all men, sometimes you can screw up enough to really deserve a real redress for inappropriate behavior. In such cases just take your medicine and save the safe word for times when there is a remote chance in Hades that you were not totally wrong in your inappropriate and immature response to an otherwise normal life situation.
I might even publish a book with guidelines for men who wish to learn when Wienerschnitzel is the appropriate response. It will come with very large print and corresponding illustrations.
