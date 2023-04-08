“Why do you push harder on a remote control when you know the battery is dead?” — Steven Wright
My dad was way ahead of the television game when I was a kid. He had remote control for the television in the early ‘60s. If he wanted to watch something else on television, he looked at one of the kids and demanded, “Change the channel to station 3.”
Remote control for televisions. A little-known fact is that a remote control for a television has been around since the 1950s. However, it was a rather expensive option when televisions used ultrasonic technology for remote controls. Even more weird sounding today they once had wired remotes.
It wasn’t until infrared technology that television remotes became commonplace. In fact, as of 1979 when 95% of all American homes had television sets, only 17% had remote control technology.
I remember thinking space age technology had made its way to the Dodd household. Remote control! No longer did I have to watch a television show just because I didn’t want to walk over to the TV to change the channel. It was freedom. It was power! It was control.
For me as a child, it was resting while dad was television watching.
To those of you reading this who are much younger than I am, the remote control before such other space age technology as cable television or streaming TV didn’t nearly offer as much as it does today.
For most of my childhood years we didn’t have cable television. While first available in 1948, even by the early 1980s it wasn’t all that common. So having a remote control when I was a kid meant there were only four television viewing options. ABC, NBC, CBS, and some UHF channels if the aluminum foil was wrapped just right and I stood there holding and adjusting the antenna until dad said he could make out a picture. I sure hoped that he found something he wanted to watch so I didn’t have to get off the couch and change the darned thing again! Channel surfing took up a total of about 10 seconds.
I cannot even imagine having all the channel options today without remote control technology at my fingertips. I can only envision the nightmare of standing at the television dial and going through 80 or more channels while my dad decided what he wanted to watch.
“Come on dad! I am getting carpal tunnel and tennis knuckle in my thumb and index finger!”
The remote control has probably caused more trouble in relationships than almost any other common household gadget. I am a remote hog. It’s almost personal to me if Rhonda wants to control the remote.
And I can be sneaky. Even if she has the remote in her possession when I enter a room it somehow usually ends up next to me. It’s a man thing. It’s subconscious. It’s just the natural order of things. And it’s annoying! If she actually asks about it, I will reluctantly surrender the remote to her. Then I act like, “Oh, yes, it is here. How did I end up with the remote. I don’t remember….”
That’s a lie. There isn’t a man alive who is in a room with a television who doesn’t know where the remote controller is located and how he will get it back into his possession. It is a subliminal activity akin to leaving the toilet seat in the up position. Consciously, all men know it is wrong.
And, like most any subject that involves a battle of the sexes, they have actually done studies on men and their television remote controls. In a study published by Oregon State University they stated what most people already knew. When it comes to the remote control, men are almost always in charge. It’s not only the possession of the remote but also unsolicited channel surfing that causes the most friction among couples in the average household.
And when I lose one of my three television remotes panic sets in. I have no idea how to reach behind my wall-mounted television set to manually change a channel, the volume, or any other switch. And how can I sit on a couch in the living room and lose a remote. Sometimes they are harder to find from my couch cushion than Bigfoot in a snowstorm.
Jay Leno once broached the subject in a monologue regarding another study. “9% would give up sex for the remote control. 91% has already given up sex for the remote control!”
And so, it goes. I just had a thought. If someone would just invent a remote control for the toilet seat…!
