“All night, we were falling in love.”
Barbara Ann Callahan
I spoke with my subject for the past two weeks, Barbara Ann Callahan, this week and I will start out with a bit of a mea culpa. Due to some preliminary information I was given (and did not verify with the subject), I listed she had been a television weather personality. She laughed when she informed me that she didn’t know anything about the weather.
What she had been was the host of a weekly talk show called Gallery on WAVE television for a year, when she interviewed such notables as Coach Denny Crum. She recalled beating out 140 other hopefuls in the auditions for the yearlong show position.
Her impressive resume’ includes being someone who is immortalized in rock-and-roll history.
It all occurred during the time between her junior and senior years of high school and began while she was sitting with her father at the Plantation Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The handsome young man approached the table and asked her to dance. While they were dancing, he asked her if she liked The Beach Boys. Her honest answer was “They’re okay. I like the Beatles.”
He responded, “Well, I’m Mike Love, the lead singer for the Beach Boys!” As any of us would do, she tried to cover up for the faux pas, insisting that she liked them, too, and had all their albums. She then deadpanned to me over the phone, “I never mentioned the Beatles again.”
Barbara Ann assures me he was a great dancer. The couple literally twisted the night away.
Most of the next year they would try to meet whenever the Beach Boys were appearing near Louisville. She recalled flying to one show in Kansas City. After a Louisville show Mike Love gave her a Lei that was made from Juicy Fruit Gum wrappers with an accompanying note “Dear Barbara Ann, To the sweetest, most beautiful girl I ever met.” She still has these mementos to this day.
After shows the two would share romantic dinners. She assured me in a very straightforward manner that there was never any serious hanky-panky or untoward carrying on. It was innocent teenage love. She did smile as she said we rolled around and kissed a lot.
The Beach Boys decided to record a song that originally had been sung by the Regents. Barbara Ann received a call from Mike Love right around her birthday. He told her they would be performing on the Ed Sullivan Show and she needed to watch it. “We have a surprise for you!”
One can only imagine the excitement of the teenager when she first heard the words, “Ba-Ba-Ba-Ba-Barbara Ann.” Some guys just know how to woo a girl. She remembers hearing the song that first time. I knew they were singing to me, “Went to a dance, looking for romance, saw Barbara Ann and I thought I’d take a chance….”
The teen romance, like so many, fell victim to time and circumstance. She left after her senior year to attend college in Hawaii. I think most of us know what happened to Mike Love and the Beach Boys.
They have kept in touch over the years. Five years later the couple reunited at a show in Cincinnati.
The last time they were together in person was in Henry County at the Elkwood Winery two years ago. The years in between just seem to vanish with old friends. The couple again struck a familiar pose as seen in the two photographs taken over 50 years apart.
If you didn’t read last week’s column, I suggest you do to fill in the parts of what has been a fascinating life and very successful career. Barbara Ann Callahan has many stories to tell.
One of them was to be on the frontlines of rock-and-roll history being made. An iconic song that was dedicated to a teenage girl who would become a remarkable woman.
Whatever happened to that Beatles group anyway?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.