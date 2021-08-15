“I got dirty today!”—Baseball player Gavin Smith exuberantly after an obviously unnecessary slide into home plate.
I played sandlot baseball from the second grade until well after high school. If I figured four hours per day for five days a week 12 weeks each summer (a most conservative estimate) then I played a minimum of 3,120 hours of sandlot baseball games.
I mention it only because of how much my interest was piqued in Magistrate Court Judge Bill Dawkins’ office last week. He was excited to tell me about a baseball project he was very enthusiastic about in which he was actively participating. Even better it was something he and his 10-year-old son were doing together.
Bill is a friend of mine and we have shared a few afternoons and evenings sitting in front row seats at Great American Ball Park. If it were not for local attorney Niles Driskell, Bill Dawkins would be the biggest baseball fan I know.
After official league games had ended some fathers came up with an idea. No uniforms, no umpires, no regular teams, no outs, no runs scored, and well I think you get the idea. I am probably the biggest critic of the participation trophy or the everybody wins philosophy. This is not that. This is a unique concept. A hybrid of sorts.
Before the “game” each kid’s number is drawn from a bucket. The random numbers form that night’s “teams.” Every kid bats. Every kid plays the field. In the four weeks “season” every kid got a chance to pitch. And whether they get a hit or not—every kid runs the bases.
After the pitcher throws so many errant pitches an adult volunteer then lobs a few for each batter to have a chance to hit. Regardless the batter advances to first base.
There were well over 20 kids on the field this past Monday. They were having a ball. There was camaraderie and fellowship. The league T-shirts have “Sandlot” on them. If you have never seen that movie, I highly recommend it if you were ever a kid.
While most of the kids played in an organized league during the summer this was something different. This was all for the fun and development of their skills. Bill Dawkins told me in his office that the improvement of the players was almost mind numbingly apparent. The motivation was simply the fun and the love of the game. I told him I wanted to come out and experience the game in this manner.
My favorite part of the evening came after the game when each participant got 3 pitches from an adult volunteer in the nightly Home Run Derby! The kid in me wanted to run out onto the field and grab a bat. The adult in me held me back. It was neck-and-neck for a while.
Coach Chris Morrison told the kids in a post season wrap up, “Don ‘t stop. Throw a baseball when there is snow on the ground.”
Coach Nathan Collins asked the kid’s to be thankful, “Not every boy and girl has the opportunity to run and play and have fun.”
Coach Ben Wenzel told me as one kid was hitting, “That kid never got a hit in league play.” That was as we watched the young man pop the ball crisply. It all ended with everyone on a knee—one knee—in prayer
Only a former baseball sandlot player can appreciate the difference. I loved my Little League career which ended in some of the most notable experiences and best accolades of my life. I also have the fondest memories of playing sandlot baseball at the “pond” field in Oak Park. If you showed up, you got to play. Regardless of skill level, ability, or in a notable case or two—a physical handicap. Had a girl shown up we would have gladly accommodated her. For some reason I kind of remember Martha Steele hanging around one day with a glove when we were playing. We all played for hours a day simply because nothing else was more fun.
There is a reason that baseball has always been referred to as “America’s Game.” It is a simple game with straightforward rules. It’s a game that I remember every kid in the neighborhood loved to play. The magic of baseball is that the magic is much more than the game itself. It lends itself to joys of playing and dreams limited only by one’s own imagination.
I spoke with 10-year-old Jake Dawkins this week about the Sandlot league. “I thought it was fun and I would do it for 1000 years!” Jake sounds like me at 10. I would rather have been playing sandlot baseball than anything else. Jake and I discussed the fact that he still enjoyed playing in an organized competitive league—but Sandlot was no pressure and a lot of fun. The socialization aspect was also something he noted, “The first night I didn’t know many people. Now almost all of them are my friends.”
I also talked more in depth with Dylan Naeger. Just to present a couple of his credentials — he teaches classes at U of L, has a master’s degree in Sports Administration and a PhD. In Educational Leadership and Organizational Development. One point of discussion had to do with the everybody wins philosophy. He assured me that he still supports competitive leagues and in fact coached in one at Graceland Church earlier this summer. He is in no way proposing this instead of the traditional league competitive structure.
The genesis was partly due to his enjoyment of watching the movie Sandlot and partly due to his educational background and field of study. The most important thing that resulted was a very noticeable improvement in fundamental baseball skills. A secondary and equally important thing was the socialization among the kids.
Naeger points out the importance of the skill development as these kids missed out on an entire season of competitive play due to COVID. At the ages of 9-11 that is significant. Surely all signs seem to insure the experimental developmental Sandlot league will be present next baseball post league season at Graceland’s field.
As a coach told the boys at the end of the evening in the traditional post game speech, he repeated something Bill Dawkins had just told him, “I am going to miss this next week.” Real men are always little boys at heart when it comes to their kids.
The magic of sandlot baseball seems even more so to me today than it did when I was a kid. I took it for granted then—as if it would always last. I was a Caucasian kid living in an all-White subdivision in the 1960’s. When I was in left field during a sandlot game, I pretended I was Willie Mays. It had nothing to do with Black or White. Willie Mays was considered the greatest player in baseball. I dreamed of being the greatest!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.