“I have a feeling, in a few years people are going to be doing what they always do when the economy tanks. They will be blaming immigrants and poor people.”
From the movie “The Big Short”
I may or may not be a nerd. That is kind of up to whatever the current definition of nerd entails in the latest version of the Urban Dictionary.
While I can still fall under/near/close to the nerd status — I am not one of those specially gifted nerds. I remember this past summer when a group, dare I say computer mob, decided to collectively make a million requests for free tickets to a President Donald Trump rally.
All fun and games at the time.
I am reminded in some way almost every week if not sometimes daily of the power of social media. That means the power to do good things. Some instances have resulted at other times to be disruptive and often panic stirring.
Probably nothing gets more attention than when the wealthy, powerful and controlling people seem for at least a very short time to lose their control. Welcome to Wall Street this week.
A group of computer stock trading geeks seemed to find a way to manipulate the stock price on Wall Street that was certainly not due to normal market forces. One large investor in GameStop not too long ago had a $17 million investment. As of this past Tuesday his investment is now worth $250 million.
To understand the issue, you would need to be somewhat versed in stock option trading and a process called short-selling stock. The most basic definition I found was when an investor borrows a security and sells it on the open market and plans to buy it back at a lower stock price and keep the difference.
This type of stock option trade is where people bet their investment that a stock will go down. If the stock does well, they lose money when the option is called in as collateral is usually put up to borrow the stock.
See, it doesn’t take long for we nerds without the special nerd gifts to understand how to manipulate such uncomplicated things as the stock market. When this Reddit group all agreed that the stock value of GameStop should be higher, as if by black magic GameStop stock soared on a day when the market in general was tumbling.
Why does this matter to people like me? I remember when a company, to be on the stock market, had to have a product or service that was making a profit. That was mainly how they were valued.
The stock market today is such a convoluted maze of smoke and mirrors and so many different speculative gambling forces, I am not sure if it is even a real thing.
Some large hedge funds lost a lot of money this week. The kind of hedge funds that make people’s retirement and pension investments are in play. It will be interesting to watch the fallout.
There has always been strength in numbers, but now the strength of social media movements is proving that numbers seem to fall in line more easily.
The summer BLM protests and the rioters crashing the Capitol Building both were in large part orchestrated via social media.
If I were someone in power and control, I would be concerned.
