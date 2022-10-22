“Why are there no hobos in Indiana? Because beggars can’t be Hoosiers!”
Anonymous
There are now approximately 119,495 incorporated cities in the U.S. Money Magazine recently compiled a list of the Top 50 best cities to reside in the country. Jeffersonville was ranked as the number 49th best place to live.
That means we beat out 119,446 other cities!
Highlights from Money Magazine included the Big Four Walking Bridge, free concerts at the River stage, the proximity to Louisville, affordable housing, a commercial boom town, walking trails and cycling paths, and the NoCo Arts Cultural District.
Family friendly and quality of life were among other good things mentioned.
I got to thinking about things not mentioned in Money Magazine to list as reasons Jeffersonville is one of the best cities in which to reside.
On an average evening and often after midnight I walk the dogs for restroom breaks. Alone with the protection of two Shih Tzu dogs I stroll around town feeling safe. Sure, my fearsome licking, lap dogs are with me. Jeffersonville still seems like a very safe city after dark.
Money Magazine did not mention Pizza King or White Castle. What is more Jeffersonville? Nowhere in the article did it take note of the diversity that has become a Jeffersonville stroll across the Big Four Bridge which offers a melting pot of cultures, languages, ethnicities, and diversity that allows for the acceptance of people.
I cannot remember the last time Jeffersonville recorded a hate crime.
Nowhere did the article allude to our favorite son, Cowboy. What is more Jeffersonville than Cowboy at a local sporting event.
The author never alluded to Schimpff’s Confectionary. Name a better candy shop anywhere. What is more Jeffersonville than Schimpff’s?
Rhonda and I often enjoy strolling down Riverside Drive and enjoy Fisherman’s Wharf. Enjoying the riverfront strolls and views are easy to take for granted when it is always there. Few views on a sunny, warm afternoon are more picturesque than the Ohio River glistening under the sunlight illuminating the white caps like sparkling diamonds. What is more Jeffersonville than an afternoon or midnight stroll along the riverfront?
Big Four Park features so many events both large and small. A Saturday morning Farmers Market, Abbey Road on the River, and a plethora of smaller festivals and events seemingly fill the family friendly venue on a regular basis.
Jeffersonville’s downtown is an entrepreneur’s mosaic of shops, family dining, bars, and other non-chain big name shops. It seems that many mom-and-pop businesses continue to flourish. Small town economics are alive and well in the city and almost against all odds continue to do well even post COVID and the current economic woes. To a high degree Jeffersonville continues to beat the odds stacking up against such success with inflation, a recession looming, and turmoil that has negatively affected so many of America’s cities large and small.
The crime rate for Jeffersonville gets a grade of B-plus. Jeffersonville is in the 71st percentile for safety meaning that only 29% of cities are safer and 71% of all cities are more dangerous in which to reside per CrimeGrade.org.
One of the things I find about Southern Indiana is the fact that I can eat, shop, recreate, and enjoy this side of the river and am almost self-sufficient without having to go to Louisville for niceties and/or necessities.
However, having the big city offerings of Louisville is still a very convenient and close commute.
If one thing really stands out about Jeffersonville for me it’s the people. Jeffersonville is a very people friendly place. Of all the things that make a community a better place to live there is no substitute for that southern hospitality which includes many nonprofit and community helping hand organizations striving to assist those in need.
There is always room for improvement. Jeffersonville needs to avoid complacency. Striving to improve the quality of life should always be priority number one.
We should all have a high sense of pride in being 49th. 119,446 cities have a lot to envy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.