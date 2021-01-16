“I don’t count my sit-ups; I only start counting when it starts hurting me because they are the only ones that count.”
Muhammad Ali
I am an athlete. I am an athlete in my heart, my soul, my mind and in my being. The only part of me that is not an athlete is my body.
When you do not have an athletic body being an athlete is a lot harder. Don’t get me wrong — I am not on the lower end. I still do some exercise and if I would drop 15-20 pounds, I would look pretty good and fit.
I was doing so well into the lingering pandemic months and kind of holding my own. Then something happened. I ate something. It was something bad and something that I hardly ever eat. Things I go for long periods without eating include fried and battered foods, anything with more than 2 grams of sugar, bread of any type and in any possible finished product form. And potatoes!
I think the potato is the very best and the very worst food item God ever created. Potatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Bad ways to eat potatoes include French fries, potatoes au gratin, and a cantaloupe sized, well-baked potato slathered in very molten and flowing half stick of butter. Just think Frank’s baked potato times two!
Anyway, I have enjoyed all the exotic and satisfying aspects of food as of late. I have dined on as many as four Red Lobster cheese biscuits. If you do not like Red Lobster cheese biscuits, well then, just don’t ever talk to me.
I am in the master bath off the bedroom and my 25-year-old son, who is a skinny as a beanpole, is watching me ironing. “Dad, you might want to cut down on the eating a little bit.”
My son loves me. He is a great kid who helps me keep my life afloat. He is the most straightforward and honest person I know. He said it out of love and concern. I am a big fan of honesty even when it stings like stepping on one of those yellow jackets barefoot in the summer.
I was already at a crossroads after the New Year. I have at various times considered the following responses: join a health club and hire a personal trainer; try to get into a boxing training program ( I boxed a time or two in my youth; was not undefeated); or just initiating my own personal workout program and re-engage in my 50-year weight training program I abandoned just a few year ago.
The best motivator I ever knew was former Jeff High and New Albany teacher and coach Tom Chapala. He had me in the very best athletic peak of fitness when he was my wrestling/football coach at Jeff High School. I would endure a grueling physical fitness warm-up followed by an exhausting amount of wrestling and I would head home to do a few hundred sit-ups and an unholy number of push-ups.
Perhaps I can bring Chopper out of retirement. Just to have him within an inch of my face again and letting me know of my weaknesses in physical prowess and character and misgivings in life would be so motivating.
Please let me hear from all the young men who were great admirers of the best teacher and coach who ever walked the local high school halls. If you personally have no idea what it means when athletes say they would sprint into a wall for their coach, you never had a Tom Chapala in your life. My father and Tom Chapala made me a man! It took two of the very best I have ever known to accomplish that.
So back to my current issue, lose 15-20 pounds. There is a new website program that charges you so much a month to join and for meals to be sent to you. If you lose your goal weight, they pay you up to thousands of dollars.
So, as I see it, I pay lots of money to lose weight and end up a skinny broke dude or just buy bigger shirts and pants. I am not sure where I am headed. Still close enough to get back into shape but mentally think sitting at the computer eating hot pasta with garlic bread isn’t a horrible life.
I recently paid off my Kohl’s bill from about a year ago. That was for upsizing my wardrobe.
