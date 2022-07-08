“It’s going to be hot this summer.”
“I know it reminds me of the summer of 2093.”
Two fortune tellers talking about the weather.
I am going to write a hot column this week. How can I write any other kind? Sometimes I think we tend to forget how hot and humid it can get in the Ohio River Valley. I was reminded this past week when my auto air-conditioner quit blowing cold air.
Just this past week we have had a couple of 100-degree days. 100 degrees is very hot. Then when you add in the heat, humidity, and the way it feels, it was something like 113 degrees. During one of them I walked across an asphalt parking lot in the afternoon and the Lindon Dodd heat index shot up to 140 degrees. Meteorologists don’t use that heat index.
I stand by its accuracy. I know what it felt like!
You know it’s hot when a dog is chasing a squirrel and they are both walking. I saw where a person posted on their Facebook page that they were in a relationship with their air-conditioner. The only living creatures that don’t observe and alter their behavior during life endangering heat are human beings. Did you ever see someone jogging during the heat of the day when it’s 100 degrees?
I guess a healthy lifestyle is an objective thing. The only thing you can even do in the swimming pool is the heat stroke.
I am reminded during these weather events of being a little kid before we had air-conditioners. I mean nothing in the house or car. Our auto air-conditioners were 4/40 as kids. That meant all four windows rolled down driving faster than 40 miles per hour. Air-conditioning on an auto was once an option that poor people could not afford.
The first auto air-conditioners were installed in 1939. It became a bit more common in the 1950s. By the 1970s, 70% of all automobiles had air-conditioning. I cannot remember how old I was when the Dodd family first had one. Up to that point riding in the back of a pick-up truck was the closest thing I had experienced. Before you judge just know that we had rules for riding in the back of a pick-up truck while driving on the Interstate. We were not allowed to stand up and we could not sit on that hump over the back tires. I also can remember when we had cars with no seat belts.
Being in the back of a pick-up truck or a car with no seat belts was a different experience when a sudden stop occurred if someone had to slam on the brakes. There was a term for when that that action occurred — human projectile.
However, I was reminded again this past week of my time as a young kid when most people did not have home air-conditioning. I always staked out my spot closest to the direct wind from the window or floor fan. To this day I cannot sleep well in winter or summer without a fan blowing on me. I consider ceiling fans in every room a necessity. Usually, a floor fan is an accessory to air-conditioning and ceiling fans.
Then after we moved to Oak Park in 1961 something magically and life-altering occurred on Hawthorne Lane. One day my dad installed a window A/C unit. It was small and provided just enough cooling to make one room comfortable on a hot summer night. I had three siblings. On sweltering summer nights we all slept in mom and dad’s bedroom on the floor.
My mom and dad had four kids at a very young age. As an adult I can look back and only imagine what they did for their summer romance. Occasionally my 86-year-old mother likes to lovingly reminisce in a discussion about how “frisky” or romantic my dad could be.
If there is one thing that makes me feel more uncomfortable on a hot, humid 140-degree Lindon Dodd heat index day, it would be my mother making even the most obscure and cleaned-up collection referencing her and my late father’s love life. It always makes me want to be a true believer in Immaculate Conception. I have yet to find an heir conditioner for that uncomfortable feeling.
I kind of think possibly that one window air-conditioner in the late Fifties or early Sixties where the family gathered at night in one bedroom to sleep was the most effective method of birth control. It probably was the main reason that they only had four kids. I knew many Catholic kids when I was young. Some had siblings that numbered into the double digits.
They must have not had window air-conditioning units in their house until they were grown adults and on their own.
