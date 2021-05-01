“Some people have a plan and vision, and they pursue that. I fell into teaching.”
Louisville native Melissa Smith
A 6-year-old girl once noticed that when a curtain was drawn between her family’s living room and hallway, it resembled one on a theater stage. She used to pull that curtain and perform for her very supportive and appreciative parents.
She remembered one day she and a friend worked on a comedy play in her bedroom all afternoon. Halfway through the performance she noticed nobody was laughing. Both of those early life’s lessons prepared her well for a career in the performing arts.
I will never know what it feels like to act in a movie that is an Oscar winning film. I spoke with someone this week who does. And she is basking in the glow from her performance and the ensuing attention she is receiving from her role in the film “Nomadland.”
“I have heard from people from all parts of my life!” She did go on to say that so far, she has received lots of accolades. Since all feedback has been positive so far, she mused perhaps those who did not like her performance just are not bothering to tell her.
Melissa Yarnell Smith has come a long way from her Louisville upbringing and theater school days at Kentucky Country Day. She laughed when she told me of her stage career mostly playing “off, off Broadway.” She did almost casually mention touring with theater productions. She also kind of glossed over being part of the original production and “being involved in developing a play,” titled “Continental Divide,” by David Edgar that toured successfully throughout the United States and England.
Being based in New York for much of her performing career, she and her husband decided to relocate to San Francisco in 1995. She was offered a job that would change and enrich her life forever. She became the conservatory director and head of acting in the American Conservatory Theater’s MFA Program. In this capacity, she has taught acting students across the country and in Florence, Italy, according to her bio on the Conservatory website.
When asked about the difference between a San Francisco theater audience and how it compared to those in New York, she said, “A theater is a community event.” Different plays will resonate differently across the country and certainly may or may not have the same appeal on the London stage.
In December, Melissa decided to step down from her role with the Conservatory. She reflects on a very successful and personally rewarding career and her decision to step back from performing to teaching acting “with no regrets.” She found satisfaction in watching a student like Elizabeth Banks have a very successful career, but equally is as proud of the many she mentored who have become what most theater career people become, “working actors.” Others have pursued writing for theater and television.
I did have to ask about her 35-year marriage and 40-year relationship with her husband, actor Warren Keith. I was directed to watch a YouTube clip with him from “The Big Lebowski” (The Bereavement Scene) by her brother-in-law, prominent local attorney David Mosley. I immediately recognized his face from several other roles, including an FBI agent in “Raising Arizona” and in one of my favorite all time films, “Fargo” —he was the voice on the phone of Reilly Diefenbach. While he has mainly been a theater performer, I think many people like me would recognize his face, yet he is one of those character actors that you do not know by name.
I asked about her and her husband’s relationship with the Coen Brothers. They became friends through another good friend from her Yale Drama School days, three-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand. And that led into the story of how Melissa Smith ended up in the Oscar-winning film.
She received a call from McDormand stating there was a role in the film that would be perfect for her. It seems that the movie’s executives seemed to prefer an actress based in Los Angeles. While on a trip to London for the Conservatory, there was a chance meeting with the film’s cinematographer. It was after that serendipitous encounter that she was offered the part.
As a side note, husband Warren has a role in the film, too. Melissa portrays Dolly and Warren is the character George, or as David recalled, the man on the grill.
Since retiring from a position that required minimum 50-hour weeks, including teaching and administrative duties involving lots of weekends, evenings, and obviously an enormous amount of traveling; Melissa admits to enjoying leisure time at home. So far boredom has not set in and she at present has no future career plans, although she admits if another movie role that she finds appealing is offered, she would gladly accept the part.
A credit in an Oscar-winning film certainly does not hurt the chances of that happening.
For now, she finds herself looking around her San Francisco residence and noticing, “This house needs attention.” Warren remains steadily employed; as she laughingly observed, “Actors don’t retire!”
We discussed how chance plays a part in the lives of so many actors and performers and that luck can be a critical part of the level of success. She still stressed that actors work very hard at a demanding craft and regardless of the success of the latest role, they live a very unconditional life. Most all have experienced waiting for that phone to ring for the next job.
I told her about the many actors’ bios I have read and that most seem to be in therapy and admit to being neurotic, then asked, “Are you neurotic?” I am not sure if her laughter was shared humor or not.
In the end I found a very intelligent, well-spoken and immensely successful person of the theater to be as delightful, friendly and personable as I would expect any Louisville home-grown girl to be. By the end of our Zoom interview, I honestly felt like I knew the person that David Mosley had assured me she would be.
“I think I was meant to teach,” She summed up. “It gave me so much back. And is still giving back to me.” The legacies of her students will continue to assure that Melissa will keep giving back to the world of the performing arts for many years to come.
Funny how Melissa Smith and I both knew what we wanted to be at the tender age of 6. Life is kind to some and cruel to many. I never did become The Lone Ranger!
