“We set up this foundation to honor Tony’s gentle soul, kind spirit, and heart for helping others.” — Dr. Tony Bennett
Monday, April 24 started out as just another school day in Roscoe, Texas. It was time for students to pass to the next class.
An 11th grade student named Seth Martin remembers when normal became surreal. While still sitting in the classroom he heard a noise. “When I first heard it, I thought a table had folded onto itself. I walked out there, and I figured out what was happening.”
After realizing what he had just witnessed, Seth tried to prevent his other classmates from seeing the 9th grader who was now surrounded by teachers lying on the floor.
Two days later that student died at the hospital. Why was a teenage suicide in Rosco, Texas relevant to Southern Indiana?
Dr. Tony Bennett and Dr. Tina Bennett were made aware of the tragic turn of events on that day. That’s when the Tony Bennett Memorial Foundation stepped in to assist in the aftermath of another young person taking their own life. How do families of suicide victims even begin to cope with such a tragedy? That is where the Bennett Memorial Foundation steps in to assist.
I spoke with Dr. Guillermo Mancha, Superintendent of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District. “I have nothing but phenomenal things to say about The Bennett Foundation.”
After a conversation with Dr. Tony Bennett, Dr. Mancha likened the assistance to “Like an umbrella.”
First the immediate needs of the family of the young man were addressed. “I learned the personal story of the Bennett family.”
And since Tony Bennett had also been a superintendent of public schools, the two men immediately had a symbiotic relationship in understanding what the needs of the school district would be.
Dr. Bennett then connected the school district to the Cook Center, which provided mental health services and counseling to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy. Dr. Mancha told me between 50 and 60 students were witness to the scene immediately after the shooting had occurred, including his own daughter, and five or six school staff members were first on the scene to handle the emergency care.
Per Superintendent Mancha, “So much happened so fast. Tough decisions had to be made.”
A series of webinars dealing with mental health issues for students and teachers is an ongoing service still helping Roscoe to deal with everything.
Dr. Mancha reiterated one theme several times during our discussion, “On behalf of Roscoe Collegiate, we are forever indebted to the (Bennett) family and The Bennett Foundation.”
He went on to say, “It sheltered all of us. A total stranger having nothing to do with Roscoe or the family. We are a small community.”
The 2023 population of Roscoe is listed at 1,218 people. In a community that small it is conceivable that literally every family had some connection to the 620 students at the school.
The foundation was started as a way to deal with Bennett’s own family tragedy. Their son had taken his life. While knowing nothing could bring him back, their life’s mission was to help others in dealing with such an unimaginable situation.
The Tony Bennett Memorial Foundation deals with the issue of suicide in three ways. First it addresses families affected by offering to pay funeral expenses, grief counseling, and other needs specific to each family. Secondly, the foundation supports suicide prevention and awareness activities in community schools. Thirdly, since 2016 has offered $30,000 in scholarships focusing on applicants who have overcome all types of adversities such as the loss of a loved one to suicide, significant injuries, or other life-altering events.
Per the foundation website they bring attention to the issues of suicide with the use of a semi-colon. “We believe that the semi-colon represents a message of affirmation and solidarity against the stigma of all mental health issues.”
Suicide has often been characterized as a final solution to a temporary situation.
So many lives are affected, and/or destroyed by suicide. The first step is to simply address the monetary concerns. Where would a family turn for help and assistance? And how does the family even begin to cope with the realization that a loved one is gone?
Suicide is the second most common cause of death for young people between the ages of 15 and 24. Per an UCLA health study, nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9 % have tried to take their own lives according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A tragedy that occurred in Roscoe, Texas on April 24th, 2023, when a 9th grader attempted to take his own life during the school day affected so many lives. However, the tenacles from a local family foundation reached all the way to Roscoe, Texas to assist in healing their community.
