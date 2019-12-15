“A Christmas Office party is a great way to catch up with people you haven’t seen in 20 minutes.”
Okay, I get it. It’s Christmas. “Ho, Ho, Freakin’ Ho.” I am even for the most part a Christmas guy. I did kind of take a few years off due to some things that happened. But with a new lady, a new attitude, and a new sense of celebrating the holidays, heck, I even bought a live tree and she trimmed that thing from head-to-toe better than a Charlie Brown Christmas. Well, not actually head-to-toe because as of this writing, I still haven’t bought the angel to top the tree. But I intend to before New Year’s Eve.
I even bought one of those projector light wheel gadgets that display a total of 16 Christmas light patterns on my house (and on part of the neighbor’s houses on each side of mine). Living peripheral to the Dodd house has its benefits and drawbacks. I guess you would have to personally ask them what are the benefits.
As much as I want to share all the holidays with everyone, I was reminded of one of my pet peeves this time of year every year. I can’t turn on the radio in my car on most stations without being absolutely audibly pelted with wall-to-wall, twenty-four-and-a-half-hour per day, as the Beatles sang “Eight Days A Week,” Christmas music. And in some cases, it began before Thanksgiving. Before long, Christmas season will seem like election campaigns that seemingly never end.
I like a good Christmas song as well as the next guy or gal. Bing and I have sung “White Christmas” together for decades, even when the weather outside was a frightful 60 degrees. Elvis and I have had a “Blue Christmas” or two together on a late-night holiday drive. But let’s admit it — there are only so many really good Christmas songs. And by good I usually mean the ones that are older than I am. The real Christmas classics. I mean like “Away In A Manger” and “Oh Holy Night.” Those are real honest-to-goodness Christmas tunes that get you in the gut every year and make you want to trim the mantle with garland.
But for every “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” there is a new “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” And hey, I got nothing against Elmo and Patsy having a musical career. Okay, I did some Elmo and Patsy research. I know you didn’t ask me to but I felt a duty as my community service. They didn’t write the song and in fact heard the original songwriter, Randy Brooks, sing it and decided to put out the record. It wasn’t even a hit in 1974 when it was recorded. It took until around 1982 to really hit it big in America. The musical duo sadly parted ways in a divorce a year later. But I digress.
I did want to make a point here. There is simply not enough good Christmas music ever recorded that justifies twenty-four-and-a-half hours per day, eight days a week of radio air play.
Every year, every singer who has ever recorded a song seems to think we want to hear a full album of them singing the traditional Christmas songs. We don’t. There hasn’t been a Nat King Cole since, well, Nat King Cole. Anyone who even attempts to sing “White Christmas” after hearing Bing do it is committing holiday blasphemy. As far as I am concerned, the last great remake of holiday song albums was completed when Karen Carpenter died.
John legend decided to re-write the classic song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside” to include such politically correct and stupidly obviously politically correct lines as, “Your body your choice.” And, hey, Christmas traditionalists, we all have been holding our collective breath for The Jonas Brothers’ It’s Like Christmas album.
This column will run on Dec. 14. That is just about the time I might be in the mood for a little Christmas music in the background while I am house cleaning. There are a few modern-day Christmas songs I kind of enjoy, such as Paul McCartney’s “Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time” or John Lennon’s “So This Is Christmas.” But mostly for me, it will be the classics. And by classics, I mean old. How old?
“God Rest Ye’ Merry Gentlemen” — 1760; “Oh Come All Ye’ Faithful” — 1744; “Oh, Holy Night” — 1847; “What Child Is This” — 1865; “We Three Kings” — 1857; “The First Noel” — 1823; “Away In A Manger” — original poetry lyrics — 1500s, adapted to music – 1887; “O Little Town Of Bethlehem” — 1868; and “Joy To The World” (non-Three Dog Night rock version) — 1719.
The most modern-day classics, of course: Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” around 1940, first sung by Bing in 1941; and “The Christmas Song” (better known as Chestnuts Roasting By An Open Fire) — 1946 by Nat King Cole. I will throw in for fun “Jingle Bells” — first published in 1857 under title “One Horse Open Sleigh,” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” — 1949.
With all this said, according to ASACAP, the organization which tracks such things, the most requested Christmas song on the radio per request in 2018 was Mariah Carey singing her version of, “All I Want for Christmas Is You!” which she first recorded in 2009. Try getting a few friends together and carolling around the neighborhood with that catchy holiday number.
— Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com.
