“Heroes are ordinary people who make themselves extraordinary.”- Gerard Way
Have you ever fantasized at what you might do in an emergency situation? Don’t we all like to think we would be heroic and save the day. Most of us are kind of full of it that way. The fact is that nobody knows how and if they would react to situations like a public shooting or offering first aid to a victim with gruesome and horrifying injuries or saving them from a perilous plight.
“Simply put then, the key to heroism is concern for other people in need — a concern to defend a moral cause, knowing there is a personal risk, done without the expectation of a reward.” per author Phillip Zimbardo in his book, “What Makes a Hero.”
Are there characteristics that people who act heroically share? Two things that seem to key factors underlying grand acts of heroism that involve a risk of personal harm — risk-taking behavior and generosity.
A study done in 2016 suggested that those that have a particular mindset that leads them to behave confidently and morally in difficult situations tend to act immediately and subconsciously when an emergency occurs.
According to a Health Line article whether we fight-flight-or freeze in any given emergency situation isn’t a conscious decision. It is referred to as an automatic decision so you can’t control it. The article states that your personal physiological reactions depend upon how you usually react to stress.
With that bit of precursor research aside I wanted to acknowledge two Hoosiers who in fact performed very heroic responses to unexpected emergency situations.
A legally armed bystander was at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana last Sunday when another young man was in the act of committing a public mass shooting. From a substantial distance away Elisjhsa Dicken, who is only 22 years of age, was credited with saving lives when he fired 10 shots and took down the armed public shooter.
It is a rare situation where a bystander who is a potential victim has been armed and was able to stop an active shooter. In 434 active shooter attacks only 22 times has this response been successful. In 10 cases the person who intervened and stopped the active shooter was an armed security guard or an off-duty police officer.
The other person who stepped up during an unexpected emergency and potentially tragic situation was a Hoosier named Nicholas Bostic who is 25 years old. Just after midnight as he was driving in Lafayette, Indiana on July 11, he drove past a house lighting the night sky with flames.
He stopped and alighted from the car and entered the burning residence through a backdoor finding four children ages one to eighteen who were sleeping in the house. Upon knowing they were safely out he was informed another child was still in the burning residence.
A six-year-old girl was located but there was no way to retrace his steps out of the structure. He then broke out a second story window with his hand and the two were forced to jump to safety.
He suffered severe smoke inhalation and multiple cuts and other injuries. He was seen exiting the residence by the firemen/women who were just arriving at the call and placed the child into the arms of one of them before collapsing to the ground.
In an age which sometimes it seems people are not as caring or willing to get involved there are young people like Nicholas Bostic and Elisjsha Dicken that remind us otherwise. And the next time anyone utters the very oft heard and negatively judgmental generalization, “Young people today…”
None of us know what we would have done in either situation. We can fantasize about being the hero or acting bravely without any consideration for our own wellbeing. But we will never know until that happens.
I do know one thing for sure. If I ever find myself in such a dire situation, I sure will feel a lot better if Nicholas and Elisjsha are right there beside me. I was going to credit them with changing many people’s lives; rather I think the appropriate way to write is to imagine how many people’s lives they did not allow to change.
