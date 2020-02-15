“Love is a lot like a backache; it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know that it’s there.”
— George Burns
Today I am going to go where no man dares to go. I know it is Saturday and all the hoopla is over, but I do not really consider Valentine’s Day a holiday. In fact, there are lots of “holidays” that I feel are simply made up reasons to celebrate things.
Let’s face it — Valentine’s Day is for females. Dudes don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. No man I have ever known has told me they were breathlessly waiting for Valentine’s Day. I am 100% positive that when I get my hate mail about this week’s column, some sensitive, touchy-feely man is going to tell me how wrong I am. Hey, dude, if you love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, so be it. Don’t let an overly honest guy like me ruin your fun. I bet you carbon copy your girlfriend on your hate e-mail.
To back up my thesis about Valentine’s Day— I present to you another made up, fake non-holiday called Galantine’s Day. Galentine’s Day — a day of which I just found out about on Thursday of this week from my social media savvy son — is celebrated by about 20 people on Feb. 13th.
Galentine’s Day was first mentioned on the television show Parks and Recreation by the character Leslie Knope. In the show Leslie gathers her single female friends together for a luncheon of waffles and love to celebrate women’s love for women who do not have a significant other with whom to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I want to be on record to say that I emotionally and heartfelt support Galentine’s Day as much as I do Valentine’s Day. I simply assert that one fake holiday deserves another.
In fact, as a man I think Galentine’s Day is a great thing for men and certainly much more pertinent to us than the Valentine’s Day ritual. On Galentine’s Day women probably realize that they have no love in their own lives and they need to find a supportive, loving man with whom to spawn. The preceding sentence is perhaps the most offensive, chauvinistic thing I have ever written in a column. Since I already angered and disrespected Valentine’s Day — I figure I will be making the exact same crowd, that being women in general, unhappy.
In vigorously researching this column, I found that there are even gifts that are suggested for women to give women to celebrate Galentine’s Day. I won’t even delve deeply into this but let me say “scrunchies” was one of the suggestions; need I say more?
I don’t want to just single out Valentine’s Day as the only fake holiday, as I think many are simply a reason to get off work and/or party until you puke or spend lots of money that is much more of the forced and expected type than of the straight-from-the-heart expenditure.
I work for the county. I get lots of “holidays” off. I should never bite the hand that feeds me. Another point about Valentine’s Day that makes it a fake holiday is that even government employees don’t get a day off for it.
I get off for President’s Day on the Monday that follows this column on Saturday. President’s Day! Do you think anybody sits around on President’s Day and discusses at length all of the wonderful things that president’s have done for us and laments on their passing? And it’s a recognized federal holiday. But it’s one that doesn’t require me to spend money and adorn a lady in my life with gifts and an expensive dinner. My girlfriend and I probably won’t do anything in celebration of President’s Day.
However, on a fake holiday such as Valentine’s Day, every man I know who has a female in his life will be forking out dough. Flowers, candy, and a dinner are the usual suspects. If you are a person of the male persuasion, please do not fall for your lady’s statement, “Honey, I really don’t care if you get me anything for Valentine’s Day.” That is one of the least sincere things you will ever hear from her. She will be the only female in her office or circle of friends who won’t get anything, except for that pathetic crowd of lonely spinsters who are celebrating Galentine’s Day on the 13th.
For the first time in over four years I have a female romantic interest in my life. You can bet your sweet “bippy” I will somehow recognize Valentine’s Day. I wish I had the courage to simply ignore it like my male instincts tell me to do. I don’t and I won’t.
Like a lemming led to my manly fate, I will assure you that I honored my male requirement to acknowledge a fake holiday. And I was traditional in doing so.
Perhaps we guys can come up with a manly fake holiday of our own. Perhaps we can have Guyentine’s Day. I hereby declare that we celebrate Guyentine’s Day on Feb. 7th. We can have a day where we sit around drinking beer and watching ball games in our underwear, belching out loud and just being ourselves.
I can assure you of one thing. If you celebrate Guyentine’s Day the proper way, we probably won’t be obligated to fork out money to buy a Valentine’s Day gift the following week!
