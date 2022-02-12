“I was married by a judge. I should have asked for a jury.”
Groucho Marx
February is kind of a sucky month. It’s the middle child of months. It’s a plain vanilla month in one of those tasteless old cones. Words I have never heard uttered, “I can’t wait until February!”
February is one of the worst months for something called SAD. SAD is an acronym for seasonal affective disorder. These days there is an acronym for just about everything. I am thinking about having an acronym for columns of Lindon Dodd — COLD!
And per behavioral health care studies of the almost 5 million people affected, almost 80% of the people most affected are females. Some factors are the decreased amount of sunshine, post-Christmas blues and anxiousness for spring.
I have other theories. I think the Super Bowl kind of steals the thunder from the lamest of all holidays for me — Valentine’s Day.
Exhaustive research by me this week — and when I say exhaustive it was a five-second internet search — taught me things I never knew about Valentine’s Day for which I will use the acronym VD.
One historical account related modern-day VD back to the Roman festival of Lupercalia where there was a celebration of spring and fertility, and men and women were paired off by lottery. What a concept. Kind of gives a whole new meaning to the phrase I hope I get lucky tonight!
Since many people were married and could not participate, I guess when their names were called for the lottery that is how the lottery came up with the concept of scratch-offs.
Hey where better to go for historical fact than this column?
I have always thought of Valentine’s Day really like a chick-flick. Women love it and men just go along. But I have a friend who kind of blew my whole theory apart. Long-time readers are familiar with my buddy Alan Combs. Alan has been gay for over 60 years and has been committed in a gay relationship for close to four decades. I consider him my gay expert.
It’s so funny that because of longevity alone I consider Alan an expert on gayness. I have been straight for 66 years and in no way imaginable would I hold myself out as an expert regarding anything to do with male-female relationships.
Anyway, I messaged Alan and asked him if most gay male couples he knows celebrate Valentine’s Day? His answer, “Oh, Hell yes! Diamonds, not candy.” Kind of blew my theory out of the water. Theories are much like opinions and we all know what opinions are like and how everyone can have one.
Even though I said I find Valentine’s Day a lame holiday I do have a special lady in my life, therefore I will be acknowledging the whole thing in kind. I am so glad she is not gay as I cannot afford diamonds.
The usual suspects are dinner, flowers, and candy. Dinner is out for me this year as I heard White Castle has cancelled its Valentine’s Day 2022 special reservations-only indoor dining. I was craving a WC, a shake, and some fries!
The most recent study I could find estimated that the average American household will spend about $165 for the holiday celebration gifts. My favorite statistic was a study that found that 1 in 14 adults admit to breaking up with a sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. To quote Cousin Eddie in the holiday classic motion picture Christmas Vacation, “That’s the gift that keeps on giving all year long!”
I feel especially sorry for those extra rabid Super Bowl guys who party like there’s no tomorrow football fans. In less than 24 hours you must go from being the guy with the B in Bengals spray-painted on his chest into a smooth Rudolph Valentino.
Or take Alan’s advice — diamonds are a man’s best friend!
