“I gave up A/C and hot water to watch the ocean.”
— Rachel Stump
Feb. 24th found my friend Rachel Stump excitedly boarding a plane for a backpacking trip through Bangkok. It was during a one-day layover in Hong Kong that she was hearing some reports about problems traveling in Thailand due to the coronavirus. Vietnam wasn’t accepting any travelers.
Flexibility is one of the traits that suits international travelers well. Rachel ended up unexpectedly on another once-in-a-lifetime stay in the Galapagos Islands. “I spent the first four to five nights on St Cristobel Island. Another couple of nights were spent on Santa Cruz.” Two water taxi rides allowed for some of the world’s most exciting wildlife viewing. A total of 10 days was spent in the very place Charles Darwin was inspired to write his theories of evolution.
She did relay that, “The Galapagos are more commercialized than we like to think,” the vistas and ecosystems were magnificent, and she really enjoyed the giant tortoises in their natural setting.
While Rachel researches places to visit she usually doesn’t make advanced reservations and allows for on-the-sport decisions to be made as to the next destination. It was on a bus ride to Banos in Ecuador that she decided to instead visit a little piece of ocean paradise called Montanita, Ecuador.
Montanita is advertised as a place old hippies have discovered and is well known for surfing. In fact, Rachel described that for the most part, it consists of markets and bars. Lodging is quite affordable, and all seemed to be going well until Monday, March 16. She even recalled meeting a couple from Kentucky during her trip. She then did something that she ordinarily wouldn’t do, which was to inquire ahead about her flight home a couple days later.
What was happening back at home was simultaneously rearing its head in Ecuador. Flights were being canceled. All non-essential businesses were being shut down. A curfew was being enforced throughout Ecuador. Most worriedly, travel between provinces in Ecuador was being forbidden.
Rachel Stump’s paradise by the ocean suddenly became Rachel Stump’s forced entrapment. “All hotels were being ordered closed and not to rent to us.” All buses and taxis quit operating. She was several provinces away from where the American embassy was located. She did discover that her plight was not hers alone. “People from all over the world are stuck.”
Like most of us at the end of a trip, finances were running low. A friend back home sent her some money with only a request that she keep posting about her adventure. She traded a small room where she was lodged that included air conditioning and hot water for an oceanfront room with neither. She joked about the earlier luxury accommodations. Every time she took a hot shower and physically contacted anything to which she was adjacent she was “electrocuted!”
To make matters worse, a very close friend passed away and she was having to console her 17-year old daughter Lily, who considered him a grandfather figure, from over 2,700 miles away.
As we video chatted this past week, Rachel expressed many different emotions and thoughts about her current plight. She had just come in from watching what she described as a beautiful sunset. Though hot and humid at night, her physical location is beautiful. She told me, “If I had had Lily with me, I would love to live here.”
There is currently a curfew for any non-essential foot traffic. She has occasionally traipsed some out of the way paths, staying out of sight of authorities. Traveling anywhere is only allowed on certain days of the week for people, depending on the first letter of their last name. She has made a couple of friends locally, but the shelter-in-place rules do not allow for in-person socializing.
For now, Rachel finds herself in international limbo. If she can get to the right city, she can catch a flight home for $400. If she can reach the embassy, they have a charter seat available for $1,200. As of this week, she has no way to travel to either destination. She must decide. “Do I want to make a run for the border or stay put.” For how long there is not an answer currently. If caught by the local authorities, her fate or punishment is unknown.
It’s day-to-day for now. “I’ve been reading a lot.” There is the occasional correspondence with friends and family back in Louisville. She continues a search for safe transport. Even if she can find someone willing to risk it and she can afford the fare, per American Embassy correspondence, “We cannot guarantee you will be allowed to enter.”
Admittedly there is some trepidation about her current circumstances, “I am probably a little bit more stressed than my Facebook posts right now.” Then there is the solitude, “It’s not social hour in Montanita, Ecuador right now!”
Philosophically, though, she remains undeterred about it all. “This is just a fluke that I couldn’t have prepared for or anticipated.” Much like the last trip through Thailand and Vietnam, she would still encourage others who wanted to travel to take the chance at adventure. Even when she does make it home, her position is no longer an option due to the coronavirus shutdown that included her job in the service industry.
She does wonder if there isn’t a message for all of us with the current situation in the world and dealing with everything. As the locals have said to her, “Pachamama is talking to us!”
Writer’s note: Longtime readers might remember the first time I wrote about singer/songwriter, artist and photographer Rachel Stump. If you care to revisit, you can find that column by searching: Lindon Dodd — A Girl And Her Guitar.
