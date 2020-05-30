“A vote is like a rifle; it’s usefulness depends upon the character of the user.”
— Theodore Roosevelt
A Facebook post on my wall last week stated they heard absentee ballots were only counted if necessary, to determine the outcome of an election.
Probably thanks in part to some false posts on Twitter from the President of the United States, absentee voting is perhaps among one of the most discussed and possibly misunderstood elements of voting in an election. I spent a few moments with the Clerk of the Courts of Clark County, Susan Popp, for a refresher course this week. I have worked as an Inspector at the polls in the past and save a couple key changes most of the procedures remain consistent. One noticeable change I believe is for the good of the integrity of the vote.
I will address only what I know about Indiana voting laws and rules. I suspect for the most part they are similar in many states since there are federal guidelines that must be followed. To my knowledge no states simply mail out ballots to every citizen in a state.
In Indiana a person must fill out an application to request an absentee ballot. The application is checked to verify the person requesting a ballot is a registered voter. A ballot will then be sent with specific instructions as to how to fill out the ballot — instructions to seal the ballot and a return pre-paid postage envelope are provided. An application can now be filled out and sent online, [but the deadline has passed to apply for an absentee ballot online in the upcoming Primary].
Wherever possible the signatures are checked with the signatures on file from previous voting or from the application request.
Occasionally a cross-check will find a signature that doesn’t match. One example of a signature not matching involved an elderly male with a handicap where the wife signed for the husband. A representative from each party then conducted an inquiry as to the discrepancy. When both party representatives were confidant that the ballot was legitimate it was placed in the holding bin. Popp was adamant when discussing this process to ensure that at no time is a ballot handled in any instance without representatives from both Democrat and Republican parties present. This includes any trip by the clerk to the Post Office to retrieve the daily mail.
Chain of custody is the top priority to preserve the integrity of the ballots.
The ballots that are deemed legitimate will then be placed in a room that has two separate padlocks and each party’s representative has one of the keys. The Clerk does not have access to either of the padlock keys
The biggest change since I ran polls on Election Day involves the counting of the absentee ballots, which are now done in what is called a central count. Back in the day the ballots were delivered to the specific precinct and again in front of a member from each party were ran through the voting machine. The new method is that the ballots never leave the courthouse and are kept under lock-and-key until being counted and processed in a voting machine.
A representative from the company that supplies the machines is on hand in the case of a voting machine malfunction.
Any ballot that cannot be validated through the normal process will be reviewed by members of the election board to decide if they are legitimate voting ballots that should be cast.
Reasons people vote absentee involve issues with transportation, people working or out of town, voters who work long hours and can ‘t make it to the polls, illness and physical impairments, and in some cases simply the convenience. Personally, I always participate in early voting since I work at the courthouse and those ballots are handled much the same way as absentee ballots in process and security.
I really considered the years I worked on Election Day at the polls to be a real civics lesson. The rules are specific and if not followed could result in an election result being void and a special election to be held. A conspiracy to rig an election would have to involve several different people of different parties deciding to collude, and with the specific rules even that would be a difficult maneuver to pull off. Recent elections have had attorneys knowledgeable of election law representing the different parties on site to ensure compliance with laws.
The Heritage Foundation has been keeping track of actual voter fraud cases that resulted in some form of legal action over the past four years and to date have information of 1,285 proven cases of voter fraud around the country. Obviously, we will never know who cheated and got away with it. Cheating in elections has proven to be a bi-partisan problem with cases involving both parties seemingly just as active.
Biggest suspected chances for absentee voting fraud include: third parties may canvass neighborhoods looking for those “extra” ballots; people new to a residence who might attempt to vote on the old occupant’s ballot; people receiving a ballot being bribed or threatened to vote a certain way; or harvesting votes. Harvesting is a process where a candidate or party activist who has a stake in the election outcome collects absentee ballots from voters and intervenes in the chain of custody between voters and the Clerk’s office.
Other than a couple of high-profile absentee voter fraud cases, more common fraud seems to be people illegally registering or registering and voting in multiple locations if they own two properties. Obviously non-citizen illegals can be an issue.
From my research I found that approximately 18% of votes cast in recent elections were absentee votes. Five states currently conduct all elections entirely by mail; Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
I also think one of the best ways to cut down on voter fraud is a regular and timely purging of the registration rolls.
Any curtailing of Indiana’s current absentee voter system per Susan Popp will represent, in her words, “A serious effort to disenfranchise voters.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
