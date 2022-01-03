“I want to wake up in a city that never sleeps..”- Frank Sinatra New York, New York- Fred Ebb and John Kander
Neither Rhonda, or me, nor New York got much sleep this past week. It was a week that flew by like much else of the holiday season. On Christmas Day we found ourselves in New York city staying a half block from the heart of Times Square!
Rhonda enjoyed (endured) many firsts. Her first New York subway ride. While standing on the platform — her first subway New York rat. Not her only sighting. In fact, since it was her first trip all of New York was her first.
While cancellations of shows on Broadway were a daily occurrence, we did get to enjoy Wicked at the Gershwin Theater. One of our many firsts together; a live play on Broadway.
The most common thing you hear on the streets of New York are foreign accents and often total conversations in another language. I cannot imagine a larger melting pot than the city.
I think there are few things to compare with walking through Times Square on a Saturday night with someone who has never been. Rhonda’s eyes lit up like the Rockefeller Christmas tree. I am not sure we ever got over the nightly titillation with the ritual of seeking dining and entertainment pleasures within cacophony of Times Square.
Without a doubt one of our very favorites was Don’t Tell Mama on the final evening in New York. The main lounge act/piano bar singer was magnificent. He was accompanied by a young lady working the bar on a Broadway Show tune I had requested. She had a voice as beautiful and powerful as any heard on the Broadway stage the prior evening. All while mixing drinks with both hands!
Outside Greenwich Village we met a delightful young man who sold candles. He was a young native New Yorker who was a treat to interact with on candle business. This young guy knew everything one could possibly know about candles. Rhonda bought two.
I asked to take his picture and the painfully shy young man almost posed but changed his mind. I can only suppose selling candles was not his life’s goal. I hope he realizes his dream one day.
We met so many people by chance from around the world. One young Argentinian couple traded impromptu photo sessions with photos as couples at Madison Square Garden. The couple in front of me at the subway ticket machine was conversing in French while the token machine fluently guided people of many languages on the screen.
New York makes you feel small but live very big. Central Park is a treasure to enjoy. The architecture on Central Park West is a study of tastes and fashions woven together for a unique historical mosaic.
Only once did my misguided subway prowess find us at a stop in a part of the city we should not have made. Quickly I conferred with a local and we were safe just a couple stops later. Rhonda will probably refer to it as the afternoon she thought she might die.
Another happy ending for the two of us in New York.
All one needs to really explore New York is a few days stay, a pocketful of debit and credit cards, and the open-mindedness to understand what it really means to be a world class city. Warts and all- New York is a very special experience.
As we were leaving more shutdowns were being announced in the city. There were lines a block long of people getting COVID-tested on the street. No entrance to any public place without first showing your photo ID and your vaccination card, or a very recent negative COVID test result.
It was life on a fast track that went by even faster. New York pizza by the slice, lots of photo ops, a continuous steady stream of humanity, and interacting with some of the most interesting people I ever met all combined for an experience often accompanied by sensory overload.
Rhonda and I both agreed that it was a magical and romantic trip to a place as unlike Jeffersonville as a place could possibly be. It was trip number three for me, and the third time was most definitely a charm.
I love to visit New York. I love to come back to Jeffersonville. New York is a state of mind. Jeffersonville is my home.
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer
