"Return to Mayberry!" — Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin's former campaign slogan
"Did you see the pig?' As I responded with a puzzled look on my face Scott County Chief Deputy Toby Deaton took me outside to a pen. And there it was, big as life.
As I wrote in last week's column while I was spending time with Chief Deaton, Sheriff Jerry Goodin joined us for some discussion regarding his first term in office. Many of us remember him as an Indiana State Police spokesman for over a decade. Still looking fit and with that immediately recognizable smile and kind of "aw shucks" friendliness, I turned my line of questioning to him.
I have worked closely with several sheriffs in my former career. I had just finished a discussion with Chief Deaton regarding how many hours a police chief puts in most weeks. After a kind of a paused but humbled response, he said most days, I leave here around 4:30. My follow up was, "How many hours do you put in at the house?"
He made a humorous reference to his wife, who jests why he even comes home some days as he spends hours each night on his phone with business calls well past quitting time?
I then asked Sheriff Goodin how many nights in an average week that he gets a full 6 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep. Just as he was about to respond, "zero" Deaton throws out only half kiddingly, "The sheriff doesn't need sleep!"
In further explanation it is kind of a fact that Sheriff Goodin seems to be one of those guys who can function adequately on just 3 to 4 hours of sleep per night. That is a tremendous attribute for a sheriff to bring to the table in a job where you are never really off duty.
Then Sheriff Goodin proudly wanted to share with me some crime statistics of which both were very proud.
When Goodin decided to run for sheriff he spent a lot of time on the streets of Scottsburg. He noticed one stark difference from what Scottsburg once was. There were no kids playing outside. He didn't see kids riding bikes around town. He found that a telling sign of the deeper issues.
Scott County was one of the local areas that was overrun by drug dealers, overdoses, and the related serious escalation of crimes both large and small. Just down the road Austin was ground zero for an experimental needle-exchange program. The 54 jail cells were always full and many excess Scott County inmates were being housed at Clark County — expensive housing on the backs of taxpayers. The drug issue had overtaken small-town America.
First and foremost, Goodin and Deaton made drug dealers the prime focus. It was an all-out mini-drug war.
Fighting this war on all fronts Deaton told me that equal attention was being given to dealing with addiction. A group of former addicts were working as a peer recovery group. THRIVE (Teach, Heal, Recover, Involve, Value, Encourage) became active partners.
The community-at-large started to buy in. Sheriff Goodin recalled a parent of family member would occasionally call to turn addicted relatives in to be arrested. "I would rather my son be alive and get help in jail than dead on the street."
The ink was still drying on the 2021 crime statistics. A few good signs for comparison: Number of narcotics investigations in 2021 — 106. Before the two took office that number was half that. As a result of the focus last year there were 124 theft investigations down from a recent high of 290 in 2016. Only 4 burglary investigations last year compared to 33 in 2019.
The correlation ran true across many categories of reduction in crime including such things as domestic violence: 38 investigations last year compared to 112 in 2016.
Neither Goodin nor Deaton is claiming victory with any of these figures. However, when such decreases of criminal activity in a small community are evident, the quality of life for all of the citizens increases exponentially. Both men independently praised their jail staff, all the road officers, detectives, and honest, hardworking public servants throughout the criminal and legal system for their efforts and support.
While neither man shared this with me, I did find on my own research that Sheriff Jerry Goodin was named Indiana Sheriff of the Year in 2020 by the Indiana Sheriff's Association.
After spending time with Sheriff Goodin and Chief Deaton, one thing was overwhelmingly obvious to me. These guys are a great team. The back-and-forth banter was genuine. Deaton's respect for Goodin was first and foremost whether the sheriff was in the room or not.
Nothing says dedicated professionals in any operation more to me than when those working the hardest seem to be having the best time and are the proudest of what they do. With this duo Scott County has two truly outstanding public servants.
We ended up by breaking bread with a McDonald's hamburger and fries. I was then informed that the 2021 crimes numbers were about to earn them a Crimestopper's Award.
As I alluded to earlier, Chief Deaton took me to the pig pen just outside the sheriff's office front door. There was a rather rotund concrete pig all painted and decorated as a police officer. The sign identifies the statue as Deputy Donut. My philosophy on a sense of humor is that anyone can laugh at others — only those with a real sense of humor can laugh at themselves.
Deaton explained there is method to such madness. He said there are currently no local facilities that can house/treat young children either caught up in the system or those who are victims of it. A donation box next to the sign accepts donations. "All Photos/Donations welcome. All proceeds will go to The Refuge Childrens Home in Austin, Indiana."
Deaton told me he doesn't know the amount of donations collected so far but thinks it might be approaching $10,000 from the pockets and hearts of the community. Chief Deaton seemed so proud of the pig and the resulting awareness of the needs for such a place for kids.
"Was this your idea?" I asked. His response: "Lindon, all good ideas are the sheriff's ideas."
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin has your collective backs. And sheriff, Chief Toby Deaton has yours!
