Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.