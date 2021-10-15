“East is east and West is West and the wrong one I have chose..”- Bob Hope singing Buttons and Bows.
As I am typing this I have just walked into my house after playing a round of my favorite new road game, which closed road sign do I ignore to finally get back to my house.
It is often comical to watch drivers turning around and looking perplexed as to which route they can possibly take to reach their destinations. If an out-of-town or out-of-state driver is seen — there appears to be a comical look to it all.
The three-point-turn has never been a more popular driving maneuver in town. I have seen traffic jams with four-to-five cars trying to see which closed road is actuality drivable until the end of the line. I think people are paying as much attention to these signs as they are some of the COVID warnings at this point. If this were a video game, it would be Pac-Man meets Frogger!
The pattern as I have observed daily as a resident of the area is that a road is closed if it is being worked on at the time, if it was worked on last week, or if it might be worked on next week.
It seems to have been a bad week for convenience issues for me. Not only do I have to dodge road craters and those grated and grooved pre-paved lanes, but it has been all but impossible to get my prescription meds from Walgreens the past few days.
My issue really began almost a year ago when the 10th Street Walgreens pharmacy was out of one of my prescriptions. I had to pick it up at the Holmans Lane pharmacy. I was okay with having to do that one time.
Since that one time I play a little game of pharmacy roulette as far as when a prescription is due and which store will be filling it. I live blocks away from the Spring Street Walgreens. I live on the other side of town from Holmans Lane.
After several months and calls and discussion with my doctor’s office on two occasions and with both pharmacists; that one-time thing is still ongoing as just this past week I went to pick up my monthly prescription at Spring Street’s pharmacy only to be informed that I would have to go to Holmans Lane.
Just for clarity’s sake- last month it was waiting for me at the Spring Street store.
The following day, which was Tuesday, of this week I did indeed traverse and survive the journey that is through Jeffersonville’s closed street regimen down to the Holmans Lane pharmacy. Apparently so did about 25 other Walgreens pharmacy customers at the same time. It’s funny how you get to know people standing in line for forty-five minutes or more for a simple task that once upon a time took less than five minutes or possibly 10 on a bad day.
One gentleman worked third shift and had come to the 24-hour pharmacy only to find out that they are no longer operating at 24 hours but now close at 6 p.m. Waiting an hour in line during what his “night” sleep time normally would be was not going over well.
Another lady standing in front of me came on her lunch hour from Amazon. After waiting for forty-five minutes there was no prescription ready for her and her wasted time was all for nothing.
Everyone in line had a story and none were going to have a happy ending. Some had to pick up kids at daycare or school. Some were missing or late for work. I guess this was not what my dad once called the line he stood in at Churchill Downs after winning a race and cashing a ticket, The Smiling Line!
From what I can gather this Walgreens issue goes deep beneath the surface. According to an article I read published in Retail Line, Walgreens commissioned a consulting firm to figure out why Walgreen’s pharmacists were stressed out and unhappy in the workplace.
The columnists referred to a New York Times story that stated the consulting firm discovered pharmacists were over-stressed, over-worked, and were often ignoring required protocols/procedures to meet corporate metrics and expectations. Per the New York Times article the director of that division had the consultants delete that finding before the finished consulting report was made public.
Word on the street is that a bunch of unionized pharmacists and pharmacy techs simply walked out over the issue. And to make matters worse articles point out the same underlying conditions to varying extents exists with other major retail pharmacies.
Bottom line for folks in our city is if you can possibly drive to the Walgreens pharmacy by navigating the maze that is Jeffersonville’s streets, expect to stand in line for an hour of more to pick up your routine monthly prescriptions. I know that is how I personally spent this past Tuesday afternoon. To go along with the road closed on an adjacent street a sign the 10th/Spring Street Walgreens pharmacy had a familiar refrain with the sign on its door- pharmacy closed!
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.