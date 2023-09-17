“I didn’t fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 1,000 steps.”
Thomas Edison
Good ideas and new inventions come along every now and then. Success is always celebrated and usually financially rewarded. Have you ever wondered just where and how people come up with new and inventive ideas, services, and/or products?
That question itself begs other questions? Just what is a good idea? Who decides what new things will become successful and which ones fall by the wayside? And, what of those who decided to take a chance on a new idea or product and put it out there but only suffered defeat, humiliation, or financial loss when the next big thing that was-isn’t?
I thought it was about time to recognize those who boldly went where no man/woman has gone before and fell flat on their keister! I mean, if a service or product was manufactured and distributed, someone at some point thought it was going to be successful.
Welcome to the Museum of Failure, giving blame where it is due. We will reflect upon some really, really unsuccessful ideas and ventures.
Some of the worst ideas always seem to focus on making things we already like to eat or drink “better.” When I was a kid, it seemed like every television ad for a product was always “new and improved.” That was probably the thought behind Pepsi sending us Crystal Pepsi. It was supposed to taste like regular Pepsi but was a clear liquid.
The first issue was that try as they might Crystal Pepsi never quite tasted like Pepsi Cola. Secondly, people just didn’t seem to want to buy Pepsi as a clear liquid. After an initial sales surge, the product was pulled off the market a year later and dubbed by Time Magazine as one of the worst product ideas ever.
Heinz once tried the color switch when it came out with several different colors of ketchup. Even with the E-Z squirt bottles people did not want to buy ketchup in colors of Blastin’ Green, Funky Purple, Stellar Blue, Passion Pink, Awesome Orange, and Totally Teal. We like our ketchup the same color as our tomatoes and the stripes on our American flag.
Some ideas sound weird from the get-go. Such is the case for me with a product that was test marketed called the Spray on Condom. The idea was born when an inventor was watching a drive-thru car wash apply wax to a car in spray form. The plan was to apply fast-drying liquid latex in an aerosol form and would only take one minute to dry to effectiveness. As any woman already knows, any form of birth control for men has to be cheap and require a minimal amount of effort or discomfort.
From the what’s in a name category, Toothpaste manufacturer Colgate once marketed Microwavable Colgate Beef Lasagna. Perhaps people just couldn’t get the taste out of their mouth.
In 2017 a Chinese company, Taqu, Ltd, tried to combine two of China’s most profitable industries; the new marketing concept of “sharing” and the adult entertainment industry. It rented out sex dolls for $45/day. When returned, the doll would be disinfected and re-rented. Due to public outrage the new service was shut down in four days.
Sometimes the timing of a product and the news cycle just don’t mesh. Such was the case with AYDS, a diet candy that was packaged in the form of little chocolates that contained an appetite suppressant. In the ‘80s during an outbreak of the disease AIDS, well I guess you can see the marketing issue.
IKEA once marketed IKEA inflatable furniture that could be blown up with a hair dryer. It just didn’t sit well with the furniture-buying public.
Little Miss No Name was designed by Hasbro as an alternative to Barbie. The shabbily dressed doll wearing a burlap bag dress with hideous hair and sad eyes was intended to teach young girls’ empathy for the less fortunate. Instead, the doll apparently terrified children and was quickly pulled from the shelf. Think of a female “Chucky” doll.
Jeff Bezos of Amazon once marketed their own Smartphone — the Amazon Fire Phone. It had a unique feature where you could scan items while in a retail store and purchase them from Amazon instead. The expense and limited app ecosystem rendered it a hard sell.
Pulling from the terrible idea archive, a company called Orbitoclast once marketed a home lobotomy kit. Marketing claimed that American surgeon Walter Freeman had made it possible to perform a lobotomy in less than 10 minutes and leave no scar. What’s more, it didn’t even require a neurosurgeon or an operating room. I suspect anyone who would perform a lobotomy in their own home already had gotten one.
I will end this column with my favorite all-time food-additive product. It was Olestra. Several potato chip makers were using this additive that made for very low calorie and delicious chips. Who wouldn’t want chips without any calories?
I actually ate chips with Olestra. They were delicious. It was on the shelves for 48 months. They were almost calorie-free. However, the body had trouble absorbing the substance. There was a very unpleasant side effect. Something called anal leakage.
There are two kinds of people. Those who have experienced anal leakage and those who never want to experience it. That is all I have to say about that!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.