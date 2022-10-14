“If the English language made any sense, lackadaisical would have something to do with a shortage of flowers!”
Doug Larson
The English language continues to grow by leaps and bounds. In September 2022 Merriam-Webster added a total of 370 new words for us to use in our written or spoken communication.
I reviewed all of the new syntax possibilities and decided to see how many of you are aware of the new verbiage opportunities. In some cases, I suspect a few of my readers are already using terms they have heard or read but just found out last month they actually were using words that were not official words but now they are perfectly acceptable in conversation.
I decided to present five of the newly accepted words along with five words I simply made up. In each of the two-word comparisons see if you can pick the actual now dictionary-accepted word or simply my nonsensical made-up jargon.
• Greenwash — To make something that is intended to make a product be more environmentally friendly.
• Environical — When an unintended action actually benefits the environment.
Our second set of words involves cyberspace terminology.
• Meatspace — The physical world and environment as contrasted with cyberspace.
• Meatface — A derogatory term for when you hook up on an Internet dating site with someone you find less than appealing.
Often it is noted by Merriam-Webster that slang and colloquialism tend to take longer to be acceptable words for inclusion in the dictionary.
• Lewk — A fashion look somewhat noticeable and memorable.
• Lerd — A state of dress that would resemble someone looking like a nerd.
Fashion statements can now be made with a fresh new set of terminology.
• Baller — Exciting or extraordinary suggestive of a lavish lifestyle.
• Qualler — This means to always be in the height of good fashion and highest quality of clothing.
Some of the new words that Merriam-Webster has now fully given word status were listed under the topic Just Having Fun.
• Larp — Role-playing game where live action is typically under the guide of a facilitator.
• Slarp — When someone uses the act of slapping to score points in interactive 3-D games.
And finally, a fun little word game for me to play on you.
• Magnetic Incision — A new experimental surgical technique that will eventually replace the need for incisions or stitches.
• Magnetic Fishing — Sport or hobby using a strong magnet on the end of the rope to find metal objects under water.
I just couldn’t leave off today without a newly acceptable word from the world of love and romance. As we all are continuously reminded, love and romance are not necessarily what they used to be.
• Halentine’s Day — A new term for a celebration on Feb. 13, where men in the gay community express their love and support for their partner.
• Galentine’s Day — A holiday reserved for Feb. 13 as a time to celebrate friendships among women.
I hope you did well in recognizing the actual new words for this year. If you chose one of my made-up words, well, just keep saying it in public conversation. There is always next year. Correct answers will be posted next week.
