I once knew a guy who had a chainsaw kickback and slice his leg. He was one of those guys. He was a contractor with no health insurance. He calmly proceeded to somehow stop the bleeding and took nylon thread and sewed his leg back together — himself! That is what I would refer to as a man’s man.
I am on the opposite spectrum. I would like to think that makes me a lady’s man. When it comes to pain and unpleasant medical things, I am kind of a wuss.
A little over a week ago, I visited my dentist for the first time in what in reference to a good dental hygiene plan would be kind of an eternity. I had a dead tooth in the back of my mouth. It died a lonely death with no possible dental intervention to save it. Before we could start my new dental maintenance plan I was referred to an oral surgeon to have that tooth removed.
So, I bit the bullet. See what I did there, bit, teeth? I called the oral surgeon’s office and asked, “Is this the place where you do terribly sadistic and painful things to a guy’s mouth and then hand him a bill?” She professionally and politely answered, “Yes, how may we help you?” I then told her I needed an appointment, which was not available until November. There must be a lot of people who are really into pain and agony that schedule appointments with this oral surgeon.
She did say she would put me on a “call” list in case someone cancelled. What person would cancel an appointment to have an oral surgeon inflict pain upon them?
We then decided to discuss the possible options regarding the tooth extraction process. Option one was to have them apply a local numbing agent of some kind, which meant like the chainsaw guy I would have to man up and be fully aware of what was being done. Another option was to have nitrous oxide (laughing gas) given in addition to the local for a nominal charge.
For a somewhat less nominal fee I could be “put under” and sleep through the whole process. We agreed on the second option.
I then remembered one of my least favorite things about parenthood — when Cameron got a loose baby tooth and there would come a time when his mom or I had to be put in the role of a dental professional and help extract a tooth.
I was also thinking this past week about when men were men and women were more manly. There was a time when surgical procedures were done prior to having anesthesia. In most cases a patient was given some whiskey and a stick to bite on. In the case of a dental procedure you couldn’t even use the stick.
Earlier this week some cowardly patient backed out and I got the call. Could I come in on Tuesday and get the extraction done. I said, “Sure!” Then I started to feel that anxiety that accompanies any anticipated dental visit. I was feeling nauseous and considered running away from home. I called her back and inquired if the being “put under” option was still available. I mean, really, what is money to a wuss?
I am not alone in this disdain of all things dental. In a list of the Top 10 things people hate, going to the dentist came in number six, positioned somewhere between dealing with the IRS/taxes and getting a new job. Yes, to my readers who are dentists, there are five things we dislike more than visiting your office. You are just about in the Top 5. Keep trying and I am sure you can get there.
My son accompanied me since I would not be allowed to drive home. In fact, I do not even remember the drive home. I woke up on my couch a couple hours later and it was over. Armed with antibiotics, anti-inflammatory pills, and a prescription for a very important pain medication accompanied me.
In a week to 10 days the pain and self-dissolving stitches will be gone. I am on a “soft” diet, which is kind of like starving yourself; yogurt, soft fried eggs and soups. Did you ever notice how an absolute necessity a thick, juicy steak becomes when you can’t have one? And in November, I will go back to my regular dentist for several rounds of torture to which he referred to almost nonchalantly as a “treatment plan.”
On a totally serious note, I wish to thank Dr. Donald Forsee, DDS, MSD. Even though I still strongly suspect the “S’ in those fancy letter titles stands for sadistic, I could not have been more pleased with the good doctor and his entire staff.
From the time I called for the appointment I was treated as well as I have ever been in a medical office. After the check-in and consultation, I felt like I was among caring friends. The last words a very assuring and sincere Dr. Forsee simply said to me, “Don’t worry. We will take good care of you.” And they did.
Don’t get me wrong. If I never see an oral surgeon’s torture den again, I will be fine. If I don’t dislodge the blood clots or do anything to get an infection; this extraction thing will be behind me by the time we visit this column space next week.
So, I will be smiling again as soon as the stitches dissolve!
