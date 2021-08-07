“We have as people and as a country so much division. I think this gives hope as people.”
Anonymous by choice
Over the last 26 years I most often am asked one question. How do you come up with column ideas every week?
This past week I was perusing through the usual Facebook nonsense and drivel. Then I saw someone who is a friend of mine (I mean both Facebook friend and a friend in real life) with a short but powerful post. As soon as I read it; my heart smiled out loud. I immediately messaged her and simply said that if she wanted to tell her story in published form this space was all hers this week.
I guess the most serious part of our discussion was whether or not to use her name. We decided against it for several reasons, some of which I think you will understand after hearing the story.
She, like many people, experienced life working at home for the better part of a year. She was in the pro work at home camp. She saved her gas money, wear-and tear on her car, she could do house chores or cut the grass on her lunch hour, and mostly because of her babies. When I say babies, I mean dogs. So, what was a terrible year for some seemed to suit her just fine.
I wanted to get some perception of her life leading up to this week. An ex who had substance abuse problems and responsibility issues had the couple living with her mom for the last year of their marriage. Post-divorce found her in debt to the tune of thousands on credit cards. Her face lit up when she told me how hard she worked to pay off that debt and finally all on her own was able to buy her own house.
Almost defiantly proud she told me, “I bought my house by myself with no help!”
A hard and reliable worker who is good at her job, she remembers thinking one day all alone and celebrating with an adult beverage how she could do anything she wanted with a house that was hers and hers alone. Jokingly she said I remember thinking I could tear out that wall or even paint a wall purple if I wanted it that color.
Post-COVID, when the world went back to normal, my friend had what anyone would refer to as a long run of bad fortune. First it was the furnace and air conditioner dying. Several thousand dollars later a new water heater had to be installed. What appeared to be a simple plumbing leak ended up being a major plumbing bill that had to bring the old plumbing up to code.
Oh, I almost forgot about the new refrigerator!
With an almost empty bank account and due to her mother allowing a few thousand to be put on her credit card she survived. What else could go wrong? Never ask that question!
Her car began smelling like gas, and suddenly it was leaking so bad she had to put a quart of oil in each week. Her brakes were in terrible condition. Being a one income person, she had to have the car fixed to get to work each day.
Then the event this week happened when she took her car to a local shop. A phone call came early in the morning. With oil change, tire rotation and a couple other minor things she was already over $200 into the bill. The leaking fuel line, the oil leak, new brakes, and rotors; the list kept coming. It had to be done. She was fearing having to add another $1,000 or more to her debt.
Most of us have experienced that sense of panic at some time in life when the well runs dry and the drought seems never-ending.
Later that same day the shop called. The work was all done, and the bill was just $500. She remembers saying to herself, “Thank the Lord it is only $500.”
Some minor curses can seem like a blessing. Only another $500!
When she tried to pay the bill the lady at the register seemed a bit befuddled by the final amount on the invoice. She went to get “Brian.”
What could be wrong? Was it going to be more than she was told? The young lady said something to the effect, “I haven’t seen this on a bill before!”
Brian came out and greeted her. He took the bill and then pulled an envelope from the cash drawer. It contained $300 in cash. “Somebody dropped some money off for your bill.”
The cash was to be applied to her bill on the condition that nobody told her from whom it came. Immediately she was overcome with raw emotion and for what had seemed like an eternity, the good kind. She again requested the identity to personally thank someone.
She tells me she cried off and on all night. In fact, the day we met she said she couldn’t even put on eye make-up for work because her eyes were so swollen from crying all night. To be honest as she was telling this part of the story, I thought she might break down right there and if she had of, I am not sure I might have of as well and we were sitting in a public place at the time. That would have been so bad for my macho image and manly reputation.
That is exactly what pay it forward and random acts of kindness are all about. One Facebook responder referred to it as a “God wink.”
Nobody wants credit or needs an acknowledgement. This one was for all the right reasons. Someone just wanted to help a single hard-working person having that amazing run of bad luck that could happen to any of us at any time. I suspect whoever put that envelope in Brian’s hands has been there before.
I hope they read this and know how hard they made her cry. I also want them to know how broad a smile she had on Wednesday when she was with me. It gave my friend way more than $300 worth of joy, hope, good spirit, and humility. A heart full of love is priceless.
Her hope in talking about this week lies in the possibility that someone will read this and somehow be inspired to do something for someone else in need. Blessings come in all forms in life and from many people. Sometimes we simply give ourselves a blessing by our own words or deeds.
She also told me she found out about another of her friends in a financial need. That find is going to get a gift as soon as the next paycheck rolls around.
It’s not that hard to find a good story. They happen every day somewhere if we just look for them.
