“I am a coach. I am not your friend. I will be your friend when you are done playing.” — Jeff Red Devil Coach Sherron Wilkerson
As I was walking to Sherron’s office for our conversation together some of the boys from this year’s team were there to do strength conditioning. Actual conditioning drills and anything on the court were still days away. The athletic young men had fast food in tow.
“That’s garbage you are eating. Enjoy that garbage food now. If you eat that before Monday’s practice (pointing to a rather large waste can adjacent to the court) you will be throwing up in there!” The light-hearted smile and vocal inflection sounded genuinely jovial. However, the boys and I seemed to interpret it more seriously in nature.
Perhaps with all the playing and living overseas, Israel most affected Sherron Wilkerson in the most profound and spiritual way.
“Lindon, I sat in the chair that Jesus sat in.., I touched the Wailing Wall...I saw the sight where Jesus was crucified.” He converted to practicing Judaism.
A conversation that lasts any length of time discussing his life erupts into many Coach Bobby Knight references. Some involve their relationship, some just hilarious anecdotal stories, and others of a more respectful tone. There is never one iota of a hint of Sherron being bitter toward anything IU or in any way toward Coach Bob Knight. Former teammate Pat Knight is to this day one of his closest friends. Any ill feelings at the time have long since dissipated. Sherron blames nobody except himself for the foils and perils that ended his IU career. I got the distinct impression Sherron is still a Hoosier through and through.
His words also indicated to me his respect, understanding, and a certain appreciation for Coach Knight and his impact on Sherron’s life. I believe when all is in proper perspective, he appreciates even more today his personal connection to the man who still is and likely always will be the best of Indiana basketball. Legends and icons only grow stronger with time and consideration. When all is said and done — Bobby Knight was basketball greatness.
Decades after the upset of then No. 1 Kentucky, he was able to ask Coach Knight about simply writing the final score on the board and walking out of the dressing room. Per Sherron, Knight’s response. “You still don’t get it. I am not patting you on the back for doing what you are supposed to do.”
When asked to describe what a Sherron Wilkerson Jeff Red Devils team will look like.
“I want the student athletes to understand how important their education is. They will be of high character.”
A good measure of that character: “How student athletes perform in the classroom.”
Sherron knows the classroom as he currently teaches college prep courses at the high school. Per Coach Wilkerson, “Tender love has never made anybody grow — it’s the tough love that makes people grow.”
I suspect some athletes will be honor students.
“Lindon, it’s not the Xs and Os — it’s the Jimmie’s and the Joe’s!” He explains that when this edition of the Red Devils takes the floor for the first game there will be exactly one kid who was on last year’s varsity roster the entire season including the tournament. Any coach needs talent to be successful. And then, as if hedging his bet with a mischievous grin, “Don’t get me wrong. We have some talent.”
His worst season record as a coach is still his favorite year of coaching, which I think explains his philosophy and definition of a successful coach and program. He has faith that done the right way, the wins will ultimately be there.
Do I think there will be some Bobby Knight on the floor in Johnson Arena? Absolutely! There will also be some Pat Knight, Mike Broughton, Wiley Brown, Gary Darby, Gene Hunter (his father and “sport’s dad”) and countless other coaches and mentors over the last 48 years. Sherron Wilkerson is an amalgamation of all of those for and with whom he played.
As I was leaving the coach's office and heading to the exit, I saw some of those same young men whom I had encountered with their fast food bags prior to weight training. They were all tall, lean, athletic and a very polite group of young men. Thinking I would appeal to their youth and confidence, I asked them, “Who is the best player in this group?” One of them very quietly and humbly responded, “It’s not about that. It’s about the team.”
Gary Darby of Team Hoops has known and been associated with Sherron for almost a quarter of a century of working with young people through sports, “He is a class act. The way he interacts with young men is truly a blessing. Jeffersonville High School is blessed to have him on their staff. He has my highest recommendation,” Darby said.
If Sherron Wilkerson never posted a victory on a basketball court, the young people with whom he works will benefit from his experience, his knowledge, his motivation, and the pure enjoyment of being around Sherron as a positive male role model.
He is also aware of the fact that being a person of color in the spotlight will allow him even more opportunity to inspire young Black kids to pursue their own dreams. In 1993 Sherron Wilkerson was the best basketball player on the best basketball team in Indiana. Can he do that again as a coach? Rhonda and I have season tickets for the first time since high school.
I think the proper ending to Sherron’s past glory and accompanying misfortunes is to know that his life has come full circle in a most positive way. Wife Carissa and daughter Brook lead the way.
I finally got around to asking where his diploma states he finished matriculating and graduated.
“IU.”
He added that was a fulfillment of a promise he once made to his mother and Coach Bobby Knight.
