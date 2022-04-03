“Comedy is the blues for people who can’t sing.”
— Chris Rock
Nobody watched the Oscars live but almost everyone has seen the moment that was the highlight of the evening at the ceremony. Host Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair that motivated husband Will Smith to charge the stage and slap Chris Rock upside the head live for all the world to see.
Used as a teaching moment the world could have learned a bit about her medical condition regarding her hair called alopecia. Alas, this is “Hollyweird” and the standard legal rules of engagement such as physical assault seem to not apply to the world of the rich, famous and beautiful people.
It is in that spirit that I have recently read some pretty inappropriate, unjustifiable, and/or just plain stupid things people said in print. This week I will present the first of my annual “Will Smith Slap You Upside The Head Award” column.
While the world stands on the brink of potential world war our silver-tongued President threw out a pretty big gaffe while speaking in Europe. Referring to Russian President Putin, Biden said in a speech, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power!” Within minutes the entire White House Correct Joe Biden Speaking Gaffes Team was in total clean-up mode explaining that the president hadn’t meant the actual words he just spoke.
It is for that shining moment of diplomacy I am giving the President of the United States a “Will Smith Slap You Upside The Head Award.”
A CNN analyst appeared to blame Donald Trump partly for the Oscars incident. In a Fox news story it was reported she decided the Dolby Theater incident and aftermath was because of former President Donald Trump. “So did anyone walk out after that happened? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?”
Congratulations CNN analyst Asha Rangappa on being awarded the “Will Smith Slap You Upside The Head Award.”
Virginia Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. E-mails released recently show her pleadings (no pun intended) with Former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to actively work to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Congratulations are in order for the wife of the Supreme Court justice for not understanding the power of her husband’s position and certainly placing him in an uncomfortably unethical position on any future Supreme Court cases involving elections. I am proud to honor Virginia Thomas with her own “Will Smith Slap You Upside The Head Award.”
At a Cherokee County School District Board meeting in Georgia a mother of a student was cut off while reading from a book that was approved and available in the district’s high school library because of inappropriate sexual content. I have nominated the school board spokesperson for two reasons. As pointed out by the parent, there was irony in her not being allowed to read aloud from a book freely available to students.
Mostly I am awarding them because of the response from a spokesperson for the school district who said the parent was stopped, ..”because she was reading from a high school level book, and children younger than high school age have access to watch the meeting livestream..” and then noted elementary school-aged children have access to watch the meeting posted on social media. Any local elementary school-aged student who watches school board meetings live or on social media, please contact me.
I am now awarding the “Will Smith Slap You Upside The Head Award” to the Cherokee County School District spokesperson.
Sen. Ted Cruz is a man known for his own firebrand political grandstanding. While questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting March 22 he asked the Supreme Court nominee, “Do you believe babies are racists?”
If only for that statement alone and no other ridiculous questions he kept shouting out after the chairman tried to silence his rantings, I will award Ted Cruz the “Will Smith Slap You Upside The Head Award”.
Former President Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine did not go unnoticed. He referred to the invasion as “genius,” troops on the border as “great negotiations” and referred to Putin as “savvy.”
I therefore award the former President of the United States with his own “Will Smith Slap You Upside The Head Award.”
I am sure between now and next year I will read many statements by otherwise intelligent and accomplished people that say ridiculous things for next year’s annual awards in this column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.