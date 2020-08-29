“I never really thought I would be involved in a church.”
Every life needs a sense of purpose. I met with a couple people this past week who find that purpose in part by serving others. One is a longtime friend and occasional golfing buddy. Another is a retired Humana IT and data specialist. Both are active members of St. Mark’s Church in New Albany.
Roy Windler, whom I have always known as R.J., wasn’t particularly looking for a life serving in the church. He was drawn in by a program referred to as Repair Affair, which is an outreach program that provides household maintenance services to the elderly or other needy persons who can’t afford painting, roofing, or other needed home upkeep.
The work is not always exclusive to New Albany or even Southern Indiana. St Mark’s annually sends members on a mission trip set up by an organization called Helping Hand. R.J. took one such trip to the Appalachian community known as Auxier, Kentucky. The recipient was a disabled former civil contractor for the military. The family of four once had a nice home, two cars, and were living the American Dream.
When the mission group encountered the family due to his unexpected medical issues, much of that had been lost. “We re-plumbed a 1971 mobile home for the family.” It really impacted R.J. how excited and grateful the once prosperous family was to have a livable 1971 mobile home.
Katrin Ohlemacher has served in various positions in St. Mark’s since her retirement from Humana. No, I did not misspell her first name. On the day I met Katrin she was participating in the Saturday Soup Kitchen operations. On a normal day the Soup Kitchen would feed 150 persons in a “dining room” that also serves as a basketball court and recreation area. In 2019 the operation served 7,015 hot and nutritious meals.
The normal clientele would consist of a combination of the homeless, economically challenged families, and many senior citizens. The commercial kitchen operation is inspected by the Floyd County Health Department and must satisfy its standards.
She is also involved in the Clothes Closet program. What started out 25 years ago as a Dress for Success outreach to help people dress appropriately for job interviews has transformed over the years to more of a full-service clothing offering for those in need. The operation is impressive. She showed me the room where those in need can find items they badly need but can’t afford to buy for their children or themselves. Almost as impressive to give one the scope of the operation was the basement storage area where all donations were accepted, sorted, and stored in marked bins according to age-appropriate clothing sizes.
It takes many dedicated church volunteers to run these programs. It also takes many people and local businesses (she specifically mentioned Big Lots as a large contributor) and community donations. There is a committee that applies for grants as well.
In 2019 the Clothes Closet served 4,173 people in the community while distributing 34,006 items of clothing.
The pandemic has had a major effect on all of St. Mark’s outreach programs. Instead of a prepared hot meal, now the Soup Kitchen is only able to hand out sack lunches. As Ohlemacher lamented, it’s more than missing out on a hot meal for many of the regular recipients. “It’s not just about the food; it’s socializing.”
The Clothes Closet has been dormant since March due to the requirements of social distancing and other state requirements regarding the pandemic. At this point they can no longer take clothing donations and only specific canned or preserved foods.
Other outreach programs such as the annual Health Fair where people can get medical screenings, flu shots, and routine eye exams will also be subject to the current limitations.
While hoping for a return to normal community service, Katrin, R.J. and the church volunteers are making the best of a trying situation. This week there was a Golf Scramble facilitated by Chariot Run Golf Course to raise funds.
All will keep trying to meet the needs of Southern Indiana families within the current parameters. As the old idiom goes, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” They will keep re-inventing ways to serve where service is needed most at St. Mark’s Church in New Albany.
Katrin does not play golf and I was scheduled to ride in a cart with R.J. this past week. Katrin was proud to show me her photograph on the church wall performing in the hand bell choir. She plays 2 notes and if I remember correctly one of them was B flat and in her words she is a real “ding-a-ling.” When I asked her about the pressure of standing out if you misplay a note with your bell, I sensed the smile in her eyes still exposed despite the facial mask. She comically and mischievously retorted something about glaring at the neighbor ringing next to you.
