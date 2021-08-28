“Funny how we used to eat a cake after somebody had blown on it”- Unknown source
I was walking over to meet by buddy David Mosley who was standing in front of his attorney office on Spring Street. I just wanted to say, “Hi” since we are working from our homes and offices due to the pandemic.
As I approached, I did the most unspeakable act known in the land today. I reached out my hopefully COVID germ-free right hand to shake my friend’s hand. At the exact moment of near contact, I realized David had offered me a fist bump. It was that awkward moment. He immediately opened his fist to have a friendly handshake.
I was so glad that there was neither a television camera nor cell phone video rolling. My life would be all but over. A certain career-ender.
It was then after a very brief introduction I held out a fist bump to the person with whom he had been chatting. That gentleman simultaneously swiveled his body towards me for one of those elbow rubbing things. I usually don’t do the elbow thing. It seems weird.
COVID 2 — The Sequel is almost as welcome as Rocky IV. Like any sequel nobody really wanted to see it.
But here I am in the most limbo world I can imagine. During that first COVID feature run I knew mostly what to do. Work from home. Wear a mask. Put your life on hold. Now it all seems like a hair conditioner bottle label; lather, rinse; repeat.
I really don’t mean to bemoan the current state. Heck, I hear so many theories, explanations, falsehoods, complaints, conspiracies, and in not all that rare case, just plain ignorance. Simply put I have known five friends or family members that have died from COVID. My brother-in-law survived as a Guinea Pig for the combination of drugs that at time were being were being field-tested by the labs. Save me your “It was something else and they call it COVID” B.S.
But this past week on a very routine and what would have been an ordinary day I was the witness to a COVID miracle.
I was standing in line at one of our very popular and elegant dining experiences to get some White Castle. This fine establishment for me has become a royal pain in the other end of the Crown. Fifteen-minute or more waits with incorrect orders when I arrive at the dining table seem to occur much too frequently. I have been in the car line for 15-20 minutes, get up to the window to pay, and then am asked (this line is for two people and two alone; Christ Tivnan and Shelby-Laine) “Sir, please pull up to our Crave Zone.”
The fine operation had no intention of disappointing me this last Tuesday. I will not go into the details of everything that went as tragically wrong taking and filling orders as is probably humanly possible. I love consistency.
Things were going so incredibly badly that the man standing in front of me whom I only know as Jerry had time to go from complete strangers to a personal interaction that is still making me smile and warming my heart.
You see I found out that Jerry used to own liquor stores, is retired, and has circumnavigated multiple rivers on his boat for months at a time. Jerry learned that several times a week I visit and play cards with my 84-year old mother and my sister. We play poker. I am getting my inheritance one hand and large pot at a time. Some days I tend to get no inheritance at all or have even had days where I returned it to its rightful owner.
So anyway, after my newfound friend Jerry and I had caught up on our respective family trees he and I were ready to order. His took a little discussion with the counter person and included quoting the price on the menu which he could plainly see and apparently, they did not have anywhere visible behind the counter.
I then cautiously and with total alertness approached the counter. Things went, relative to what I had witnessed ahead of me, like some sort of magic. A charmed life I lead. I waited apprehensively for the total that seemed to be rang up as a result of using the SWAG method of mathematics.
I kind of mentally audited the bill. It seemed close enough in range to me. Thanks, Mr. Phillip Peters of JHS; kind sir might ye’ be resting in peace.
Then a COVID miracle happened. As I was inserting my debit card to pay, Jerry stopped my hand and took out a $20 and some change and informed the employee, “I got that.”
I gasped, “”,...sorry I didn’t really say anything I just gasped.
“I want to buy your mom’s lunch!”
Jerry’s otherwise simple act made my week and frankly I have kind of been dancing on clouds ever since. A special lady who has very recently entered my life might have helped as well.
Look I don’t want to beat up on some very hardworking and I am sure greatly understaffed workers. I applaud you for showing up and working hard to make a living. This was just kind of indicative of what I tend to find as the norm in the post-COVID 1 service world.
COVID sucks in general; but for me personally this has been a darned good COVID Week. Thank you again Jerry. And mom thanks you too.
